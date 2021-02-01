Boards of elections due back in court Monday to make final counts in NY-22 race

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The battle for the 22nd Congressional District isn’t over yet. Most boards of elections will be back in court Monday morning to make their final counts of their remaining votes now that Judge Scott DelConte has ruled which ones did and did not count in this race.

Right now, Claudia Tenney leads by 122 votes, a lead that will likely not be beaten by the remaining votes. But Democratic challenger Anthony Brindisi has begun the appeal process of taking the case to the next level of court.