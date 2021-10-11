Bradford County 2021 Election Voter Guide: Candidates, early voting, polling places

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County will be holding its municipal elections on November 2.

Below is a list of candidates, early voting hours, and polling places. Races of note local council positions, township supervisors, Lawrenceville Borough mayoral race, local council positions, and local auditor positions.

List of Candidates

Polling Places

Alba Borough First Christian Church, 74 Church Drive, Alba, PA 16910 — 673-8262 Albany Township Evergreen Christian Church, 23 Szemple Ln., New Albany, PA 18833 — 363-2074 Armenia Township Mary Lyon Annex -Olde Covert Church, 1773 Fallbrook Rd, Troy, PA 16947 — 297-4474 Asylum Township Asylum Twp. Building, 19981 Route 187, Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-4339 Athens Borough 1st Ward AASD Administration Building (Large room in basement) 100 Canal St., Athens, PA 18810 — 888-7766 Athens Borough 2nd Ward Chemung View Apartments, 222 Chestnut Street, Athens, PA 18810 — 888-5922 Athens Borough 3rd Ward Borough Municipal Building, 2 S. River St., Athens, PA 18810 — 888-2120 Athens Borough 4th Ward Page Manor Dining Area, 502 Church St., Athens, PA — 888-5772 Athens Township 1st District Community Room at the Gateway Commons, 22 Buffalo Ln., Athens, PA — 570-933-7584 Athens Township 2nd District Municipal Bldg., 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-2325 Burlington Borough Methodist Church, (Room in basement) 62 Berwick Tpke., Burlington, PA 18814 Burlington Township Burlington Township Municipal Building, 2030 Weed Hill Rd., Towanda, PA 18848 West Burlington Township W. Burlington Municipal Bldg., 13028 Route 6, Burlington, PA 18814 — 297-0723 Canton Borough Ecumenical Church Social Room, 103 N. Center St., Canton, PA 17724 — 673-5860 Canton Township Canton Twp. Building, 3235 Route 414, Canton, PA 17724 — 673-8740 Columbia Township Community Hall (Kindergarten Rm) 3290 Watkins Hill Rd., Col. X-Rds., PA 16914 — 297-2684 Franklin Township Franklindale Community Hall, 15 Grange Rd., Monroeton, PA 18832 Granville Township Granville Municipal Building, 1111 Coolbaugh Hill Rd., Granville Summit, PA 16926 — 673-3004 Herrick Township Fireman’s Hall, 6149 Herrickville Rd., Wyalusing, PA 18854 LeRaysville Borough Community Hall, 27 Church Street, LeRaysville, PA 18829 — 744-1053 LeRoy Township LeRoy Community Hall, 251 Mill Street, Canton, PA 17724 Litchfield Township Litchfield Municipal Building, 1391 Hill Rd…Sayre, PA 18840 Monroe Borough Monroe Public Library, 149 Dalpiaz Dr… Monroeton, PA 18832 — 265-2871 Monroe Township Community Alliance Church, 27 Alliance Ln, Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-4911 New Albany Borough Fire Co. Hose Room, 134 Main St. New Albany, PA 18833 — 363-2175 Orwell Township Orwell Bible Church, 1749 Orwell Hill Rd., Rome, PA 18837 — 247-2462 Overton Township St Paul’s Church of Overton, 781 Overton Rd., New Albany, PA 18833 — 924-3212 Pike Township V.F.W. Post 6824, 1468 Haighs Pond Rd., Rome, PA 18837 Ridgebury Township Municipal Bldg. 13278 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925 — 596-2731 Rome Borough Educational Bldg., Presbyterian Church, 929 Main St., Rome, PA 18837 — 247-7014 Rome Township Township Bldg, 28083 Route 187 (next to the YHEC Bldg), Rome, PA 18837 — 247-7373 Sayre Borough 1st Ward Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-2270 Sayre Borough 2nd Ward Keystone Manor (comm rm) 900 N. Elmer Ave, Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-6391 Sayre Borough 3rd Ward Wheelock Fire Hall (Milltown), 217 Frank St., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-1096 Sayre Borough 4th Ward St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-2412 Sayre Borough 5th Ward Department of Public Works, 321 S. Thomas Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-5131 Sheshequin Township Sheshequin Municipal Complex, 1774 N. Middle Rd, Ulster, PA 18850 — 358-3222 Smithfield Township Township Social Hall, 48 Factory Ln., E. Smithfield, PA 18817 — 596-7770 South Creek Township Old Gillett School, 6 School House Rd., Gillett, PA 16925 — 596-3353 South Waverly Borough Borough Building 2523 Pennsylvania Ave, Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-2125 Springfield Township Township Building, 3431 Springfield Rd., Col. X-Rds., PA 16914 — 297-3600 Standing Stone Township Twp. Bldg, (corner of Rte.6 & Tamarack Rds) 35165 Route 6, Wysox, PA 18854 —265-9460 Stevens Township Stevensville Community Hall, 8999 Route 706, Stevensville, PA 18845 — 570-746-9151 Sylvania Borough Community Hall, 2553 Sylvania Rd., Troy, PA 16947 — 297-4358 Terry Township Township Building, 1876 Rienze Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853 — 746-1133 Towanda Borough 1st Ward Trinity Lutheran Church, 908 S. Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-5322 Towanda Borough 2nd Ward Towanda Fire Depart., 101 Elm St. (Plank Rd.),Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-2000 Towanda Borough 3rd Ward Independent Baptist Church, 110 Cherry St., Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-6213 Towanda Township Municipal Bldg., 44 Chapel Street, Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-4344 North Towanda Township Municipal Building, 292 Old Mills Rd., Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-3749 Troy Borough First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 579 Canton St., Troy, PA 16914 — 297-9928 Troy Township Oscoluwa Engine & Hose Inc., 88 Firehouse Dr., Troy, PA 16947 — 297-2827 Tuscarora Township Spring Hill Community Hall, 4249 Spring Hill Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853 — 746-3671 Ulster Township Ulster Township Municipal Building, 23849 Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850 Warren Township Warren Twp. Community Building, 187 School House Rd., Warren Center, PA 18851 — 395-3594 Wells Township Twp. Meeting Hall, 7212 Coryland Rd., Gillett, PA 16925 — 570-537-6599 Wilmot Township Township Building, 4861 Route 187, Sugar Run, PA 18846 — 746-3090 Windham Township Windham Twp. Community Hall, 38846 Route 187, Rome, PA 18837 — 247-7775 Wyalusing Borough Fire Hall, 24 Second St, Wyalusing , PA 18853 — 746-3220 or 746-1707 Wyalusing Township Township Building, 41654 Rt. 6 (Old IH Bldg.) Wyalusing, PA 18853 — 746-4016 Wysox Township Wysox Township Municipal Building, 103 Lake Road, Wysox, PA 18854 — 265-9200

Important Dates to Know

October 18: Last day to register before November election

October 26: Last day to apply for mail-in or civilian absentee ballot

October 26: Last day of in-person early voting (County Court House, Mon.- Fri. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

November 2: Last day for Board of Elections to receive voted mail-in and absentee ballots (by 8 p.m.)

November 2: Municipal Election

November 3: First day to register to vote after election day

November 9: Last day for Board of Elections to receive military & overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 1)

More information, FAQs, polling place maps or voter forms can be found on the Bradford County Board of Elections website.