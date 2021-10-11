Bradford County 2021 Election Voter Guide: Candidates, early voting, polling places

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County will be holding its municipal elections on November 2.

Below is a list of candidates, early voting hours, and polling places. Races of note local council positions, township supervisors, Lawrenceville Borough mayoral race, local council positions, and local auditor positions.

List of Candidates

Bradford County 2021 Election Candidate List by Carl Aldinger on Scribd

Polling Places

Alba Borough First Christian Church, 74 Church Drive, Alba, PA 16910 — 673-8262
Albany Township Evergreen Christian Church, 23 Szemple Ln., New Albany, PA 18833 — 363-2074
Armenia Township Mary Lyon Annex -Olde Covert Church, 1773 Fallbrook Rd, Troy, PA 16947 — 297-4474
Asylum Township Asylum Twp. Building, 19981 Route 187, Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-4339
Athens Borough 1st Ward AASD Administration Building (Large room in basement) 100 Canal St., Athens, PA 18810 — 888-7766
Athens Borough 2nd Ward Chemung View Apartments, 222 Chestnut Street, Athens, PA 18810 — 888-5922
Athens Borough 3rd Ward Borough Municipal Building, 2 S. River St., Athens, PA 18810 — 888-2120
Athens Borough 4th Ward Page Manor Dining Area, 502 Church St., Athens, PA — 888-5772
Athens Township 1st District Community Room at the Gateway Commons, 22 Buffalo Ln., Athens, PA — 570-933-7584
Athens Township 2nd District Municipal Bldg., 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-2325
Burlington Borough Methodist Church, (Room in basement) 62 Berwick Tpke., Burlington, PA 18814
Burlington Township Burlington Township Municipal Building, 2030 Weed Hill Rd., Towanda, PA 18848
West Burlington Township W. Burlington Municipal Bldg., 13028 Route 6, Burlington, PA 18814 — 297-0723
Canton Borough Ecumenical Church Social Room, 103 N. Center St., Canton, PA 17724 — 673-5860
Canton Township Canton Twp. Building, 3235 Route 414, Canton, PA 17724 — 673-8740
Columbia Township Community Hall (Kindergarten Rm) 3290 Watkins Hill Rd., Col. X-Rds., PA 16914 — 297-2684
Franklin Township Franklindale Community Hall, 15 Grange Rd., Monroeton, PA 18832
Granville Township Granville Municipal Building, 1111 Coolbaugh Hill Rd., Granville Summit, PA 16926 — 673-3004
Herrick Township Fireman’s Hall, 6149 Herrickville Rd., Wyalusing, PA 18854
LeRaysville Borough Community Hall, 27 Church Street, LeRaysville, PA 18829 — 744-1053
LeRoy Township LeRoy Community Hall, 251 Mill Street, Canton, PA 17724
Litchfield Township Litchfield Municipal Building, 1391 Hill Rd…Sayre, PA 18840
Monroe Borough Monroe Public Library, 149 Dalpiaz Dr… Monroeton, PA 18832 — 265-2871
Monroe Township Community Alliance Church, 27 Alliance Ln, Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-4911
New Albany Borough Fire Co. Hose Room, 134 Main St. New Albany, PA 18833 — 363-2175
Orwell Township Orwell Bible Church, 1749 Orwell Hill Rd., Rome, PA 18837 — 247-2462
Overton TownshipSt Paul’s Church of Overton, 781 Overton Rd., New Albany, PA 18833 — 924-3212
Pike Township V.F.W. Post 6824, 1468 Haighs Pond Rd., Rome, PA 18837
Ridgebury Township Municipal Bldg. 13278 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925 — 596-2731
Rome Borough Educational Bldg., Presbyterian Church, 929 Main St., Rome, PA 18837 — 247-7014
Rome Township Township Bldg, 28083 Route 187 (next to the YHEC Bldg), Rome, PA 18837 — 247-7373
Sayre Borough 1st Ward Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-2270
Sayre Borough 2nd Ward Keystone Manor (comm rm) 900 N. Elmer Ave, Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-6391
Sayre Borough 3rd Ward Wheelock Fire Hall (Milltown), 217 Frank St., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-1096
Sayre Borough 4th Ward St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-2412
Sayre Borough 5th Ward Department of Public Works, 321 S. Thomas Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-5131
Sheshequin Township Sheshequin Municipal Complex, 1774 N. Middle Rd, Ulster, PA 18850 — 358-3222
Smithfield Township Township Social Hall, 48 Factory Ln., E. Smithfield, PA 18817 — 596-7770
South Creek Township Old Gillett School, 6 School House Rd., Gillett, PA 16925 — 596-3353
South Waverly Borough Borough Building 2523 Pennsylvania Ave, Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-2125
Springfield Township Township Building, 3431 Springfield Rd., Col. X-Rds., PA 16914 — 297-3600
Standing Stone Township Twp. Bldg, (corner of Rte.6 & Tamarack Rds) 35165 Route 6, Wysox, PA 18854 —265-9460
Stevens Township Stevensville Community Hall, 8999 Route 706, Stevensville, PA 18845 — 570-746-9151
Sylvania Borough Community Hall, 2553 Sylvania Rd., Troy, PA 16947 — 297-4358
Terry Township Township Building, 1876 Rienze Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853 — 746-1133
Towanda Borough 1st Ward Trinity Lutheran Church, 908 S. Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-5322
Towanda Borough 2nd Ward Towanda Fire Depart., 101 Elm St. (Plank Rd.),Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-2000
Towanda Borough 3rd Ward Independent Baptist Church, 110 Cherry St., Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-6213
Towanda Township Municipal Bldg., 44 Chapel Street, Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-4344
North Towanda Township Municipal Building, 292 Old Mills Rd., Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-3749
Troy Borough First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 579 Canton St., Troy, PA 16914 — 297-9928
Troy Township Oscoluwa Engine & Hose Inc., 88 Firehouse Dr., Troy, PA 16947 — 297-2827
Tuscarora Township Spring Hill Community Hall, 4249 Spring Hill Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853 — 746-3671
Ulster Township Ulster Township Municipal Building, 23849 Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850
Warren Township Warren Twp. Community Building, 187 School House Rd., Warren Center, PA 18851 — 395-3594
Wells Township Twp. Meeting Hall, 7212 Coryland Rd., Gillett, PA 16925 — 570-537-6599
Wilmot Township Township Building, 4861 Route 187, Sugar Run, PA 18846 — 746-3090
Windham Township Windham Twp. Community Hall, 38846 Route 187, Rome, PA 18837 — 247-7775
Wyalusing Borough Fire Hall, 24 Second St, Wyalusing , PA 18853 — 746-3220 or 746-1707
Wyalusing Township Township Building, 41654 Rt. 6 (Old IH Bldg.) Wyalusing, PA 18853 — 746-4016
Wysox Township Wysox Township Municipal Building, 103 Lake Road, Wysox, PA 18854 — 265-9200

Important Dates to Know

  • October 18: Last day to register before November election
  • October 26: Last day to apply for mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
  • October 26: Last day of in-person early voting (County Court House, Mon.- Fri. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
  • November 2: Last day for Board of Elections to receive voted mail-in and absentee ballots (by 8 p.m.)
  • November 2: Municipal Election
  • November 3: First day to register to vote after election day
  • November 9: Last day for Board of Elections to receive military & overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 1)

More information, FAQs, polling place maps or voter forms can be found on the Bradford County Board of Elections website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now