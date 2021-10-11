Bradford County 2021 Election Voter Guide: Candidates, early voting, polling places

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County will be holding its municipal elections on November 2.
Below is a list of candidates, early voting hours, and polling places. Races of note local council positions, township supervisors, Lawrenceville Borough mayoral race, local council positions, and local auditor positions.
List of Candidates
Polling Places
|Alba Borough
|First Christian Church, 74 Church Drive, Alba, PA 16910 — 673-8262
|Albany Township
|Evergreen Christian Church, 23 Szemple Ln., New Albany, PA 18833 — 363-2074
|Armenia Township
|Mary Lyon Annex -Olde Covert Church, 1773 Fallbrook Rd, Troy, PA 16947 — 297-4474
|Asylum Township
|Asylum Twp. Building, 19981 Route 187, Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-4339
|Athens Borough 1st Ward
|AASD Administration Building (Large room in basement) 100 Canal St., Athens, PA 18810 — 888-7766
|Athens Borough 2nd Ward
|Chemung View Apartments, 222 Chestnut Street, Athens, PA 18810 — 888-5922
|Athens Borough 3rd Ward
|Borough Municipal Building, 2 S. River St., Athens, PA 18810 — 888-2120
|Athens Borough 4th Ward
|Page Manor Dining Area, 502 Church St., Athens, PA — 888-5772
|Athens Township 1st District
|Community Room at the Gateway Commons, 22 Buffalo Ln., Athens, PA — 570-933-7584
|Athens Township 2nd District
|Municipal Bldg., 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-2325
|Burlington Borough
|Methodist Church, (Room in basement) 62 Berwick Tpke., Burlington, PA 18814
|Burlington Township
|Burlington Township Municipal Building, 2030 Weed Hill Rd., Towanda, PA 18848
|West Burlington Township
|W. Burlington Municipal Bldg., 13028 Route 6, Burlington, PA 18814 — 297-0723
|Canton Borough
|Ecumenical Church Social Room, 103 N. Center St., Canton, PA 17724 — 673-5860
|Canton Township
|Canton Twp. Building, 3235 Route 414, Canton, PA 17724 — 673-8740
|Columbia Township
|Community Hall (Kindergarten Rm) 3290 Watkins Hill Rd., Col. X-Rds., PA 16914 — 297-2684
|Franklin Township
|Franklindale Community Hall, 15 Grange Rd., Monroeton, PA 18832
|Granville Township
|Granville Municipal Building, 1111 Coolbaugh Hill Rd., Granville Summit, PA 16926 — 673-3004
|Herrick Township
|Fireman’s Hall, 6149 Herrickville Rd., Wyalusing, PA 18854
|LeRaysville Borough
|Community Hall, 27 Church Street, LeRaysville, PA 18829 — 744-1053
|LeRoy Township
|LeRoy Community Hall, 251 Mill Street, Canton, PA 17724
|Litchfield Township
|Litchfield Municipal Building, 1391 Hill Rd…Sayre, PA 18840
|Monroe Borough
|Monroe Public Library, 149 Dalpiaz Dr… Monroeton, PA 18832 — 265-2871
|Monroe Township
|Community Alliance Church, 27 Alliance Ln, Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-4911
|New Albany Borough
|Fire Co. Hose Room, 134 Main St. New Albany, PA 18833 — 363-2175
|Orwell Township
|Orwell Bible Church, 1749 Orwell Hill Rd., Rome, PA 18837 — 247-2462
|Overton Township
|St Paul’s Church of Overton, 781 Overton Rd., New Albany, PA 18833 — 924-3212
|Pike Township
|V.F.W. Post 6824, 1468 Haighs Pond Rd., Rome, PA 18837
|Ridgebury Township
|Municipal Bldg. 13278 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925 — 596-2731
|Rome Borough
|Educational Bldg., Presbyterian Church, 929 Main St., Rome, PA 18837 — 247-7014
|Rome Township
|Township Bldg, 28083 Route 187 (next to the YHEC Bldg), Rome, PA 18837 — 247-7373
|Sayre Borough 1st Ward
|Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-2270
|Sayre Borough 2nd Ward
|Keystone Manor (comm rm) 900 N. Elmer Ave, Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-6391
|Sayre Borough 3rd Ward
|Wheelock Fire Hall (Milltown), 217 Frank St., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-1096
|Sayre Borough 4th Ward
|St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-2412
|Sayre Borough 5th Ward
|Department of Public Works, 321 S. Thomas Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-5131
|Sheshequin Township
|Sheshequin Municipal Complex, 1774 N. Middle Rd, Ulster, PA 18850 — 358-3222
|Smithfield Township
|Township Social Hall, 48 Factory Ln., E. Smithfield, PA 18817 — 596-7770
|South Creek Township
|Old Gillett School, 6 School House Rd., Gillett, PA 16925 — 596-3353
|South Waverly Borough
|Borough Building 2523 Pennsylvania Ave, Sayre, PA 18840 — 888-2125
|Springfield Township
|Township Building, 3431 Springfield Rd., Col. X-Rds., PA 16914 — 297-3600
|Standing Stone Township
|Twp. Bldg, (corner of Rte.6 & Tamarack Rds) 35165 Route 6, Wysox, PA 18854 —265-9460
|Stevens Township
|Stevensville Community Hall, 8999 Route 706, Stevensville, PA 18845 — 570-746-9151
|Sylvania Borough
|Community Hall, 2553 Sylvania Rd., Troy, PA 16947 — 297-4358
|Terry Township
|Township Building, 1876 Rienze Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853 — 746-1133
|Towanda Borough 1st Ward
|Trinity Lutheran Church, 908 S. Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-5322
|Towanda Borough 2nd Ward
|Towanda Fire Depart., 101 Elm St. (Plank Rd.),Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-2000
|Towanda Borough 3rd Ward
|Independent Baptist Church, 110 Cherry St., Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-6213
|Towanda Township
|Municipal Bldg., 44 Chapel Street, Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-4344
|North Towanda Township
|Municipal Building, 292 Old Mills Rd., Towanda, PA 18848 — 265-3749
|Troy Borough
|First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 579 Canton St., Troy, PA 16914 — 297-9928
|Troy Township
|Oscoluwa Engine & Hose Inc., 88 Firehouse Dr., Troy, PA 16947 — 297-2827
|Tuscarora Township
|Spring Hill Community Hall, 4249 Spring Hill Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853 — 746-3671
|Ulster Township
|Ulster Township Municipal Building, 23849 Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850
|Warren Township
|Warren Twp. Community Building, 187 School House Rd., Warren Center, PA 18851 — 395-3594
|Wells Township Twp.
|Meeting Hall, 7212 Coryland Rd., Gillett, PA 16925 — 570-537-6599
|Wilmot Township
|Township Building, 4861 Route 187, Sugar Run, PA 18846 — 746-3090
|Windham Township
|Windham Twp. Community Hall, 38846 Route 187, Rome, PA 18837 — 247-7775
|Wyalusing Borough
|Fire Hall, 24 Second St, Wyalusing , PA 18853 — 746-3220 or 746-1707
|Wyalusing Township
|Township Building, 41654 Rt. 6 (Old IH Bldg.) Wyalusing, PA 18853 — 746-4016
|Wysox Township
|Wysox Township Municipal Building, 103 Lake Road, Wysox, PA 18854 — 265-9200
Important Dates to Know
- October 18: Last day to register before November election
- October 26: Last day to apply for mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
- October 26: Last day of in-person early voting (County Court House, Mon.- Fri. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
- November 2: Last day for Board of Elections to receive voted mail-in and absentee ballots (by 8 p.m.)
- November 2: Municipal Election
- November 3: First day to register to vote after election day
- November 9: Last day for Board of Elections to receive military & overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 1)
More information, FAQs, polling place maps or voter forms can be found on the Bradford County Board of Elections website.