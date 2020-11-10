Bradford County native Stacy Garrity wins PA State Treasurer race

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Athens native Stacy Garrity has won the Pennsylvania State Treasurer race after receiving a call from incumbent treasurer Joe Torsella, according to Garrity’s campaign.

Garrity, a 30-year military veteran who was awarded two Bronze Stars, is the first Republican to win the office since 2000.

According to the Associated Press, Garrity received 3,236,499 votes (48.9%) to Torsella’s 3,159,894 (47.7%). Two third-party candidates received 3.4% combined.

“I’m truly honored by the faith Pennsylvanians have placed in me, and I promise not to let them down,” Stacy Garrity said. “In the Army, we lived by the most fundamental American values – honesty, integrity and selfless service – and I think Harrisburg can use some of those values. As treasurer, I will focus on holding government accountable for all taxpayers and making sure the treasurer’s office works for all Pennsylvanians, regardless of party.



“I must thank the thousands of people I met on the campaign trail who volunteered their time and offered their support. Our campaign was fueled by hardworking volunteers and regular folks who just want to make sure our government spends taxpayer dollars fairly and transparently.



“I spoke with Joe Torsella and thanked him for his service to our state,” Stacy continued. “Joe has implemented a number of good ideas that I hope to continue and build upon.

“Finally, I am grateful to God for the opportunity and honor of serving the people of Pennsylvania.”