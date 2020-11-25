Brindisi Reportedly Taking Lead In 22nd Congressional Race, up by 12 to 13 votes

OWEGO, N.Y. (WFXV/WPNY) – It will be the closest Congressional election in the country in 2020. The campaign for incumbent Democrat Congressman Anthony Brindisi has issued a statement that says,
“Election results from the remaining counties in the district show Anthony Brindisi has now taken the lead.”
Reporter Dave Wasserman of The Cook Political Report tweeted that sources on both sides of the race say confirm to him that the final counts in the district show Brindisi up by 12 to 13 votes out of 300,000 cast.