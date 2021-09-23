Chemung County 2021 Election Voter Guide: Candidates, early voting, polling places

(WETM) – Chemung County will be holding its general election on Nov. 2, 2021.

Here is a list of the candidates, early voting hours, and polling places in Chemung County.

Supreme Court Justice 6th Judicial District – Vote For Up To Three

  • Democratic Molly Fitzgerald
  • Republican Elizabeth Aherne
  • Republican Patrick J. O’Sullivan

City Of Elmira City Court Judge – Vote For One

  • Democratic Paul S. Barton
  • Republican Peter F. Finnerty
  • Conservative Peter F. Finnerty
  • Working Families Paul S. Barton
  • Libertarian Paul S. Barton

Town Of Ashland Clerk – Vote For One

  • Republican Kimberly Tuttle

Town Of Ashland Council – Vote For Up to Two

  • Republican Lisa McDonald
  • Republican Teresa Olszowy

Town Of Baldwin Supervisor – Vote For One

  • Republican Russell E. Purvis
  • Conservative Russell E. Purvis
  • Baldwin True Betty Jo Ziemer

Town Of Baldwin Clerk – Vote For One

  • Republican Faith Marmor

Town Of Baldwin Council – Vote For Up To Two

  • Write-in

Town Of Big Flats Supervisor – Vote For One

  • Republican Edward Fairbrother

Town Of Big Flats Clerk – Vote For One

  • Republican Linda Cross

Town Of Big Flats Justice – Vote For One

  • Republican Paul R. Hart

Town Of Big Flats Council – Vote For Up To Two

  • Republican Lee Giammichele
  • Republican John Hunter

Town Of Catlin Clerk – Vote For One

  • Write-In

Town Of Catlin Council – Vote For Up To Two

  • Republican Ron Moshier
  • Republican Craig Christiansen

Town Of Catlin Council (2 Yr Unexpired Term) – Vote For One

  • Republican Michael P. Koval

Town Of Chemung Supervisor – Vote For One

  • Republican George R. Richter

Town Of Chemung Clerk – Vote For One

  • Republican Natasha Conklin

Town Of Chemung Council – Vote For Up To Two

  • Republican Michael G. Bernatavitz
  • Republican Joseph D. Donovan

Town Of Chemung Superintendent Of Highways – Vote For One

  • Republican Chris R. Doane
  • Conservative Gene Purvis

Town Of Elmira Supervisor (2 Yr Unexpired Term) – Vote For One

  • Republican David P. Sullivan

Town Of Elmira Justice – Vote For One

  • Republican James E. Defilippo
  • Conservative James E. Defilippo

Town Of Elmira Council – Vote For Up To Two

  • Democratic Mushtaq Sheikh
  • Republican Ronald E. Allison
  • Republican Scott Bush
  • Elmira’s Future Mia Devlin

Town Of Erin Supervisor – Vote For One

Republican Dawn Schmidt

Town Of Erin Clerk – Vote For One

  • Republican Diane Hollenbeck

Town Of Erin Council – Vote For Up To Two

  • Republican Daniel Delorme
  • Republican Michael Shutts

Town Of Horseheads Justice – Vote For One

  • Republican R. Craig Banfield
  • Conservative R. Craig Banfield

Town Of Horseheads Council – Vote For Up To Two

  • Republican Steve Wilber
  • Republican Don Zeigler

Town Of Southport Supervisor – Vote For One

  • Republican Joseph R. Roman
  • Conservative Joseph R. Roman

Town Of Southport Clerk – Vote For One

  • Republican Carolyn A. Renko
  • Conservative Carolyn A. Renko

Town Of Southport Council – Vote For Up To Two

  • Republican Glenn L. Gunderman
  • Republican Dan Williams
  • Conservative Glenn L. Gunderman
  • Conservative Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal

Town Of Southport Superintendent Of Highways – Vote For One

  • Republican Steven E. Renko
  • Conservative Steven E. Renko

Town Of Van Etten Supervisor – Vote For One

  • Democrat George Keturi

Town Of Van Etten Clerk – Vote For One

  • Democrat Dawn Rose

Town Of Van Etten Council – Vote For Up To Two

  • Democrat Fred Swayze Jr.
  • Republican Richard Leclaire
  • Republican Michael Grover
  • Common Ground Fred Swayze Jr.
  • Rise And Shine Andrew A. Larison

Town Of Van Etten Superintendent Of Highways – Vote For One

  • Democratic Tj Swartout
  • Republican Robert S. Eastwood Sr.
  • Here For You Robert S. Eastwood Sr.

Town Of Veteran Supervisor – Vote For One

  • Republican David Lewis
  • Libertarian David Lewis

Town Of Veteran Clerk – Vote For One

  • Republican Patricia R. Manwaring

Town Of Veteran Council – Vote For Up To Two

  • Republican William D. Winkky
  • Republican Francis G. Henke
  • Conservative Francis G. Henke
  • Conservative Antonio M. Demichele

Town Of Veteran Superintendent Of Highways Vote For One

  • Republican Curtis M. Rhodes

Early Voting in Chemung County

Early voting in Chemung County will be held at 378 S. Main Street in Elmira:

  • Saturday, October 23 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
  • Sunday, October 24 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
  • Monday, October 25 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
  • Tuesday, October 26 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
  • Wednesday, October 27 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
  • Thursday, October 28 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
  • Friday, October 29 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
  • Saturday, October 30 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
  • Sunday, October 31 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

All registered voters can vote in person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day

Important Dates to Know

  • October 8: Last Day To Register To Vote For General Election
  • October 23-31: Early Voting Days For General Election
  • October 26: Last Day To Postmark Application For Absentee Ballot For General Election
  • November 1: Last Day To Apply In Person For An Absentee Ballot For General Election
  • November 2: Last Day To Postmark Absentee Ballot For General Election
  • November 2: General Election Day 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Chemung County Polling Places

1ST LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN C. PASTRICK, JR. (REP)
01-01         Catlin              Catlin Town Hall, 1448 Chambers Rd., Beaver Dams, NY 14812
01-02         Veteran           Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864
01-03         Veteran           Sullivanville Methodist Church, 69 Old Sullivanville Rd., Hhds, NY 14845
01-04         Veteran           Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864
01-05         Catlin             Catlin Town Hall, 1448 Chambers Rd., Beaver Dams, NY 14812

2ND LEGISLATIVE DIST – DAVID MANCHESTER (REP)
02-01        Big Flats           Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814
02-02        Big Flats           Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Co., 214 Hendy Creek Rd., Pine City, NY 14871
02-03        Big Flats           Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814
02-04        Big Flats           Maranatha Bible Chapel, 774 Sing Sing Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
02-05        Big Flats           Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814
02-06        Big Flats           Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814

3RD LEGISLATIVE DIST – LLOYD THOMAS SWEET (REP)
03-01        Horseheads       North Main Street Fire Station, 134 N. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845
03-02        Horseheads       1st Presbyterian Church, Hhds 2943 Westinghouse Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845
03-03        Horseheads       1st Presbyterian Church, Hhds 2943 Westinghouse Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845
03-04        Horseheads       Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845

4TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOSEPH BRENNAN (REP)

04-01        Horseheads        4-H Bldg., Fairgrounds (Gate 3, Bldg.2), 170 Fairview Rd., Hhds, NY 14845
04-02        Horseheads        Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845
04-03        Horseheads        Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-04        Horseheads        Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-05        Big Flats            Maranatha Bible Chapel, 774 Sing Sing Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-06        Horseheads        Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-07        Horseheads        Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845
04-08        Horseheads        Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

 5TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MARK MARGESON (REP)
05-01        Horseheads        Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
05-02        Horseheads        Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
05-03        Erin                    Erin Town Hall, 1138A Breesport Rd., Erin, NY 14838
05-04        Horseheads        Journey Center, 116 Breesport Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

6TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – BRIAN HYLAND (REP)
06-01        Baldwin            Baldwin Comm. Ctr.(Fire Dept), 460 Breesport-N Chg Rd., Lowman, NY 14861
06-02        Chemung          Chemung Town Hall, 48 Rotary Rd. Ext., Chemung, NY 14825
06-04        Erin                   Erin Town Hall, 1138A Breesport Rd., Erin, NY 14838
06-05        Van Etten          Van Etten Town Hall, 6 Gee St.,Van Etten, NY 14889
06-06        Chemung          Chemung Volunteer Fire Co., 679 Main Street, Chemung, NY 14825

7TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – CHRISTINA BRUNER SONSIRE (DEM)
07-01        Elmira              1st Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton Street, Elmira, NY 14905              
07-02        Elmira              Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
07-03        Elmira              Elmira Town Hall, 1255 W. Water Street, Elmira, NY 14905
07-04        Elmira              1st Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton Street, Elmira, NY 14905 
07-05        Elmira              Elmira Town Hall, 1255 W. Water Street, Elmira, NY 14905         
07-06        Big Flats          Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Co., 214 Hendy Creek Rd., Pine City, NY 14871

8TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – PEGGY L. WOODARD (REP)
08-01        Horseheads       Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903
08-02        Horseheads       Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903
08-03        Horseheads       Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903
08-04        Elmira               Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
08-05        Horseheads       4-H Bldg., Fairgrounds (Gate 3, Bldg.2), 170 Fairview Rd, Hhds, NY 14845

9TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN BURIN (REP)
09-01         City                 North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901     
09-02         City                 IAV Club, 1070 Magee Street, Elmira, NY 14901
09-03         City                 Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall ,1200 Clemens Center Pkwy, 14901
09-04         City                 Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall ,1200 Clemens Center Pkwy, 14901
09-05         City                 Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901
09-06         City                 Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
09-07         City                 Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
09-08         Elmira             Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901

10TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MARTIN D. CHALK (REP)
10-01           City               IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901             
10-02           City               IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901      
10-03           City               Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901
10-04           City               North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901 
10-05           City               North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901     
10-06           City               Ernie Davis Academy, 933 Hoffman Street, Elmira, NY 14905
10-07           City               Ernie Davis Academy, 933 Hoffman Street, Elmira, NY 14905

11TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – ROBERT BRIGGS (DEM)
11-01           City               IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-02           City               Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-03           City               Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-04           City               Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-05           City               Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-06           City               IAV Club, 1070 Magee Street, Elmira, NY 14901

12TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – WILLIAM MCCARTHY (DEM)
12-01           City                Bethany Lutheran Church, 256 S. Walnut Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-02           City                Bethany Lutheran Church,256 S. Walnut Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-03           City                Elmira Fire Dept. # 3, 217-219 W. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904 
12-04           City                Elmira Fire Dept. # 3, 217-219 W. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-05           City                Elmira Fire Dept. # 3, 217-219 W. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-06           City                New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-07           Southport       Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904

13TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – SCOTT DRAKE (REP)
13-01            City               New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-02            City               New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-03            City               New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904    
13-04            City               New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904       
13-05            City               New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-06            Southport      Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

14TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MICHAEL SMITH (REP)
14-01           Southport        Southport Fire Depatment, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
14-02           Southport        Senior Citizens Ctr., Chapel Park, 83 Personius Rd., Pine City, NY 14871
14-03           Southport        Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904
14-04           Southport        Pine City School, 1551 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City, NY 14871
14-05           Southport        Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871
14-06           Southport        Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871

15TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – RODNEY J. STRANGE (REP)
15-01          Ashland            Ashland Town Hall, 3663 Sixth Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894
15-02          Southport         Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-03          Southport         Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-04          Southport         Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-05          Southport         Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-06          Elmira             Highway Building Garage / Elmira, 76 County Rd. 1, Elmira, NY 14901

