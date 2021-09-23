Chemung County 2021 Election Voter Guide: Candidates, early voting, polling places

(WETM) – Chemung County will be holding its general election on Nov. 2, 2021.

Here is a list of the candidates, early voting hours, and polling places in Chemung County.

Supreme Court Justice 6th Judicial District – Vote For Up To Three

Democratic Molly Fitzgerald

Republican Elizabeth Aherne

Republican Patrick J. O’Sullivan

City Of Elmira City Court Judge – Vote For One

Democratic Paul S. Barton

Republican Peter F. Finnerty

Conservative Peter F. Finnerty

Working Families Paul S. Barton

Libertarian Paul S. Barton

Town Of Ashland Clerk – Vote For One

Republican Kimberly Tuttle

Town Of Ashland Council – Vote For Up to Two

Republican Lisa McDonald

Republican Teresa Olszowy

Town Of Baldwin Supervisor – Vote For One

Republican Russell E. Purvis

Conservative Russell E. Purvis

Baldwin True Betty Jo Ziemer

Town Of Baldwin Clerk – Vote For One

Republican Faith Marmor

Town Of Baldwin Council – Vote For Up To Two

Write-in

Town Of Big Flats Supervisor – Vote For One

Republican Edward Fairbrother

Town Of Big Flats Clerk – Vote For One

Republican Linda Cross

Town Of Big Flats Justice – Vote For One

Republican Paul R. Hart

Town Of Big Flats Council – Vote For Up To Two

Republican Lee Giammichele

Republican John Hunter

Town Of Catlin Clerk – Vote For One

Write-In

Town Of Catlin Council – Vote For Up To Two

Republican Ron Moshier

Republican Craig Christiansen

Town Of Catlin Council (2 Yr Unexpired Term) – Vote For One

Republican Michael P. Koval

Town Of Chemung Supervisor – Vote For One

Republican George R. Richter

Town Of Chemung Clerk – Vote For One

Republican Natasha Conklin

Town Of Chemung Council – Vote For Up To Two

Republican Michael G. Bernatavitz

Republican Joseph D. Donovan

Town Of Chemung Superintendent Of Highways – Vote For One

Republican Chris R. Doane

Conservative Gene Purvis

Town Of Elmira Supervisor (2 Yr Unexpired Term) – Vote For One

Republican David P. Sullivan

Town Of Elmira Justice – Vote For One

Republican James E. Defilippo

Conservative James E. Defilippo

Town Of Elmira Council – Vote For Up To Two

Democratic Mushtaq Sheikh

Republican Ronald E. Allison

Republican Scott Bush

Elmira’s Future Mia Devlin

Town Of Erin Supervisor – Vote For One

Republican Dawn Schmidt

Town Of Erin Clerk – Vote For One

Republican Diane Hollenbeck

Town Of Erin Council – Vote For Up To Two

Republican Daniel Delorme

Republican Michael Shutts

Town Of Horseheads Justice – Vote For One

Republican R. Craig Banfield

Conservative R. Craig Banfield

Town Of Horseheads Council – Vote For Up To Two

Republican Steve Wilber

Republican Don Zeigler

Town Of Southport Supervisor – Vote For One

Republican Joseph R. Roman

Conservative Joseph R. Roman

Town Of Southport Clerk – Vote For One

Republican Carolyn A. Renko

Conservative Carolyn A. Renko

Town Of Southport Council – Vote For Up To Two

Republican Glenn L. Gunderman

Republican Dan Williams

Conservative Glenn L. Gunderman

Conservative Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal

Town Of Southport Superintendent Of Highways – Vote For One

Republican Steven E. Renko

Conservative Steven E. Renko

Town Of Van Etten Supervisor – Vote For One

Democrat George Keturi

Town Of Van Etten Clerk – Vote For One

Democrat Dawn Rose

Town Of Van Etten Council – Vote For Up To Two

Democrat Fred Swayze Jr.

Republican Richard Leclaire

Republican Michael Grover

Common Ground Fred Swayze Jr.

Rise And Shine Andrew A. Larison

Town Of Van Etten Superintendent Of Highways – Vote For One

Democratic Tj Swartout

Republican Robert S. Eastwood Sr.

Here For You Robert S. Eastwood Sr.

Town Of Veteran Supervisor – Vote For One

Republican David Lewis

Libertarian David Lewis

Town Of Veteran Clerk – Vote For One

Republican Patricia R. Manwaring

Town Of Veteran Council – Vote For Up To Two

Republican William D. Winkky

Republican Francis G. Henke

Conservative Francis G. Henke

Conservative Antonio M. Demichele

Town Of Veteran Superintendent Of Highways Vote For One

Republican Curtis M. Rhodes

Early Voting in Chemung County

Early voting in Chemung County will be held at 378 S. Main Street in Elmira:

Saturday, October 23 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 24 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, October 25 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Tuesday, October 26 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 27 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 28 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Friday, October 29 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday, October 30 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 31 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

All registered voters can vote in person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day

Important Dates to Know

October 8: Last Day To Register To Vote For General Election

October 23-31: Early Voting Days For General Election

October 26: Last Day To Postmark Application For Absentee Ballot For General Election

November 1: Last Day To Apply In Person For An Absentee Ballot For General Election

November 2: Last Day To Postmark Absentee Ballot For General Election

November 2: General Election Day 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Chemung County Polling Places

1ST LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN C. PASTRICK, JR. (REP)

01-01 Catlin Catlin Town Hall, 1448 Chambers Rd., Beaver Dams, NY 14812

01-02 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864

01-03 Veteran Sullivanville Methodist Church, 69 Old Sullivanville Rd., Hhds, NY 14845

01-04 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864

01-05 Catlin Catlin Town Hall, 1448 Chambers Rd., Beaver Dams, NY 14812



2ND LEGISLATIVE DIST – DAVID MANCHESTER (REP)

02-01 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814

02-02 Big Flats Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Co., 214 Hendy Creek Rd., Pine City, NY 14871

02-03 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814

02-04 Big Flats Maranatha Bible Chapel, 774 Sing Sing Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

02-05 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814

02-06 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814

3RD LEGISLATIVE DIST – LLOYD THOMAS SWEET (REP)

03-01 Horseheads North Main Street Fire Station, 134 N. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845

03-02 Horseheads 1st Presbyterian Church, Hhds 2943 Westinghouse Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845

03-03 Horseheads 1st Presbyterian Church, Hhds 2943 Westinghouse Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845

03-04 Horseheads Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845



4TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOSEPH BRENNAN (REP)

04-01 Horseheads 4-H Bldg., Fairgrounds (Gate 3, Bldg.2), 170 Fairview Rd., Hhds, NY 14845

04-02 Horseheads Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845

04-03 Horseheads Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

04-04 Horseheads Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

04-05 Big Flats Maranatha Bible Chapel, 774 Sing Sing Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

04-06 Horseheads Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

04-07 Horseheads Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845

04-08 Horseheads Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

5TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MARK MARGESON (REP)

05-01 Horseheads Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

05-02 Horseheads Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

05-03 Erin Erin Town Hall, 1138A Breesport Rd., Erin, NY 14838

05-04 Horseheads Journey Center, 116 Breesport Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845



6TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – BRIAN HYLAND (REP)

06-01 Baldwin Baldwin Comm. Ctr.(Fire Dept), 460 Breesport-N Chg Rd., Lowman, NY 14861

06-02 Chemung Chemung Town Hall, 48 Rotary Rd. Ext., Chemung, NY 14825

06-04 Erin Erin Town Hall, 1138A Breesport Rd., Erin, NY 14838

06-05 Van Etten Van Etten Town Hall, 6 Gee St.,Van Etten, NY 14889

06-06 Chemung Chemung Volunteer Fire Co., 679 Main Street, Chemung, NY 14825

7TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – CHRISTINA BRUNER SONSIRE (DEM )

07-01 Elmira 1st Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton Street, Elmira, NY 14905

07-02 Elmira Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901

07-03 Elmira Elmira Town Hall, 1255 W. Water Street, Elmira, NY 14905

07-04 Elmira 1st Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton Street, Elmira, NY 14905

07-05 Elmira Elmira Town Hall, 1255 W. Water Street, Elmira, NY 14905

07-06 Big Flats Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Co., 214 Hendy Creek Rd., Pine City, NY 14871



8TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – PEGGY L. WOODARD (REP)

08-01 Horseheads Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903

08-02 Horseheads Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903

08-03 Horseheads Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903

08-04 Elmira Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901

08-05 Horseheads 4-H Bldg., Fairgrounds (Gate 3, Bldg.2), 170 Fairview Rd, Hhds, NY 14845

9TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN BURIN (REP )

09-01 City North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901

09-02 City IAV Club, 1070 Magee Street, Elmira, NY 14901

09-03 City Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall ,1200 Clemens Center Pkwy, 14901

09-04 City Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall ,1200 Clemens Center Pkwy, 14901

09-05 City Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901

09-06 City Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901

09-07 City Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901

09-08 Elmira Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901