Chemung County 2021 Election Voter Guide: Candidates, early voting, polling places

Chemung County will be holding its general election on Nov. 2, 2021.
Here is a list of the candidates, early voting hours, and polling places in Chemung County.
Supreme Court Justice 6th Judicial District – Vote For Up To Three
- Democratic Molly Fitzgerald
- Republican Elizabeth Aherne
- Republican Patrick J. O’Sullivan
City Of Elmira City Court Judge – Vote For One
- Democratic Paul S. Barton
- Republican Peter F. Finnerty
- Conservative Peter F. Finnerty
- Working Families Paul S. Barton
- Libertarian Paul S. Barton
Town Of Ashland Clerk – Vote For One
- Republican Kimberly Tuttle
Town Of Ashland Council – Vote For Up to Two
- Republican Lisa McDonald
- Republican Teresa Olszowy
Town Of Baldwin Supervisor – Vote For One
- Republican Russell E. Purvis
- Conservative Russell E. Purvis
- Baldwin True Betty Jo Ziemer
Town Of Baldwin Clerk – Vote For One
- Republican Faith Marmor
Town Of Baldwin Council – Vote For Up To Two
- Write-in
Town Of Big Flats Supervisor – Vote For One
- Republican Edward Fairbrother
Town Of Big Flats Clerk – Vote For One
- Republican Linda Cross
Town Of Big Flats Justice – Vote For One
- Republican Paul R. Hart
Town Of Big Flats Council – Vote For Up To Two
- Republican Lee Giammichele
- Republican John Hunter
Town Of Catlin Clerk – Vote For One
- Write-In
Town Of Catlin Council – Vote For Up To Two
- Republican Ron Moshier
- Republican Craig Christiansen
Town Of Catlin Council (2 Yr Unexpired Term) – Vote For One
- Republican Michael P. Koval
Town Of Chemung Supervisor – Vote For One
- Republican George R. Richter
Town Of Chemung Clerk – Vote For One
- Republican Natasha Conklin
Town Of Chemung Council – Vote For Up To Two
- Republican Michael G. Bernatavitz
- Republican Joseph D. Donovan
Town Of Chemung Superintendent Of Highways – Vote For One
- Republican Chris R. Doane
- Conservative Gene Purvis
Town Of Elmira Supervisor (2 Yr Unexpired Term) – Vote For One
- Republican David P. Sullivan
Town Of Elmira Justice – Vote For One
- Republican James E. Defilippo
- Conservative James E. Defilippo
Town Of Elmira Council – Vote For Up To Two
- Democratic Mushtaq Sheikh
- Republican Ronald E. Allison
- Republican Scott Bush
- Elmira’s Future Mia Devlin
Town Of Erin Supervisor – Vote For One
Republican Dawn Schmidt
Town Of Erin Clerk – Vote For One
- Republican Diane Hollenbeck
Town Of Erin Council – Vote For Up To Two
- Republican Daniel Delorme
- Republican Michael Shutts
Town Of Horseheads Justice – Vote For One
- Republican R. Craig Banfield
- Conservative R. Craig Banfield
Town Of Horseheads Council – Vote For Up To Two
- Republican Steve Wilber
- Republican Don Zeigler
Town Of Southport Supervisor – Vote For One
- Republican Joseph R. Roman
- Conservative Joseph R. Roman
Town Of Southport Clerk – Vote For One
- Republican Carolyn A. Renko
- Conservative Carolyn A. Renko
Town Of Southport Council – Vote For Up To Two
- Republican Glenn L. Gunderman
- Republican Dan Williams
- Conservative Glenn L. Gunderman
- Conservative Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal
Town Of Southport Superintendent Of Highways – Vote For One
- Republican Steven E. Renko
- Conservative Steven E. Renko
Town Of Van Etten Supervisor – Vote For One
- Democrat George Keturi
Town Of Van Etten Clerk – Vote For One
- Democrat Dawn Rose
Town Of Van Etten Council – Vote For Up To Two
- Democrat Fred Swayze Jr.
- Republican Richard Leclaire
- Republican Michael Grover
- Common Ground Fred Swayze Jr.
- Rise And Shine Andrew A. Larison
Town Of Van Etten Superintendent Of Highways – Vote For One
- Democratic Tj Swartout
- Republican Robert S. Eastwood Sr.
- Here For You Robert S. Eastwood Sr.
Town Of Veteran Supervisor – Vote For One
- Republican David Lewis
- Libertarian David Lewis
Town Of Veteran Clerk – Vote For One
- Republican Patricia R. Manwaring
Town Of Veteran Council – Vote For Up To Two
- Republican William D. Winkky
- Republican Francis G. Henke
- Conservative Francis G. Henke
- Conservative Antonio M. Demichele
Town Of Veteran Superintendent Of Highways Vote For One
- Republican Curtis M. Rhodes
Early Voting in Chemung County
Early voting in Chemung County will be held at 378 S. Main Street in Elmira:
- Saturday, October 23 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Sunday, October 24 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Monday, October 25 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
- Tuesday, October 26 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
- Wednesday, October 27 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
- Thursday, October 28 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
- Friday, October 29 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
- Saturday, October 30 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Sunday, October 31 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
All registered voters can vote in person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day
Important Dates to Know
- October 8: Last Day To Register To Vote For General Election
- October 23-31: Early Voting Days For General Election
- October 26: Last Day To Postmark Application For Absentee Ballot For General Election
- November 1: Last Day To Apply In Person For An Absentee Ballot For General Election
- November 2: Last Day To Postmark Absentee Ballot For General Election
- November 2: General Election Day 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Chemung County Polling Places
1ST LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN C. PASTRICK, JR. (REP)
01-01 Catlin Catlin Town Hall, 1448 Chambers Rd., Beaver Dams, NY 14812
01-02 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864
01-03 Veteran Sullivanville Methodist Church, 69 Old Sullivanville Rd., Hhds, NY 14845
01-04 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864
01-05 Catlin Catlin Town Hall, 1448 Chambers Rd., Beaver Dams, NY 14812
2ND LEGISLATIVE DIST – DAVID MANCHESTER (REP)
02-01 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814
02-02 Big Flats Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Co., 214 Hendy Creek Rd., Pine City, NY 14871
02-03 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814
02-04 Big Flats Maranatha Bible Chapel, 774 Sing Sing Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
02-05 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814
02-06 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814
3RD LEGISLATIVE DIST – LLOYD THOMAS SWEET (REP)
03-01 Horseheads North Main Street Fire Station, 134 N. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845
03-02 Horseheads 1st Presbyterian Church, Hhds 2943 Westinghouse Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845
03-03 Horseheads 1st Presbyterian Church, Hhds 2943 Westinghouse Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845
03-04 Horseheads Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845
4TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOSEPH BRENNAN (REP)
04-01 Horseheads 4-H Bldg., Fairgrounds (Gate 3, Bldg.2), 170 Fairview Rd., Hhds, NY 14845
04-02 Horseheads Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845
04-03 Horseheads Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-04 Horseheads Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-05 Big Flats Maranatha Bible Chapel, 774 Sing Sing Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-06 Horseheads Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-07 Horseheads Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845
04-08 Horseheads Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
5TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MARK MARGESON (REP)
05-01 Horseheads Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
05-02 Horseheads Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
05-03 Erin Erin Town Hall, 1138A Breesport Rd., Erin, NY 14838
05-04 Horseheads Journey Center, 116 Breesport Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
6TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – BRIAN HYLAND (REP)
06-01 Baldwin Baldwin Comm. Ctr.(Fire Dept), 460 Breesport-N Chg Rd., Lowman, NY 14861
06-02 Chemung Chemung Town Hall, 48 Rotary Rd. Ext., Chemung, NY 14825
06-04 Erin Erin Town Hall, 1138A Breesport Rd., Erin, NY 14838
06-05 Van Etten Van Etten Town Hall, 6 Gee St.,Van Etten, NY 14889
06-06 Chemung Chemung Volunteer Fire Co., 679 Main Street, Chemung, NY 14825
7TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – CHRISTINA BRUNER SONSIRE (DEM)
07-01 Elmira 1st Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton Street, Elmira, NY 14905
07-02 Elmira Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
07-03 Elmira Elmira Town Hall, 1255 W. Water Street, Elmira, NY 14905
07-04 Elmira 1st Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton Street, Elmira, NY 14905
07-05 Elmira Elmira Town Hall, 1255 W. Water Street, Elmira, NY 14905
07-06 Big Flats Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Co., 214 Hendy Creek Rd., Pine City, NY 14871
8TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – PEGGY L. WOODARD (REP)
08-01 Horseheads Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903
08-02 Horseheads Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903
08-03 Horseheads Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903
08-04 Elmira Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
08-05 Horseheads 4-H Bldg., Fairgrounds (Gate 3, Bldg.2), 170 Fairview Rd, Hhds, NY 14845
9TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN BURIN (REP)
09-01 City North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901
09-02 City IAV Club, 1070 Magee Street, Elmira, NY 14901
09-03 City Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall ,1200 Clemens Center Pkwy, 14901
09-04 City Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall ,1200 Clemens Center Pkwy, 14901
09-05 City Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901
09-06 City Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
09-07 City Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
09-08 Elmira Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
10TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MARTIN D. CHALK (REP)
10-01 City IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901
10-02 City IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901
10-03 City Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901
10-04 City North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901
10-05 City North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901
10-06 City Ernie Davis Academy, 933 Hoffman Street, Elmira, NY 14905
10-07 City Ernie Davis Academy, 933 Hoffman Street, Elmira, NY 14905
11TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – ROBERT BRIGGS (DEM)
11-01 City IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-02 City Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-03 City Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-04 City Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-05 City Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-06 City IAV Club, 1070 Magee Street, Elmira, NY 14901
12TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – WILLIAM MCCARTHY (DEM)
12-01 City Bethany Lutheran Church, 256 S. Walnut Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-02 City Bethany Lutheran Church,256 S. Walnut Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-03 City Elmira Fire Dept. # 3, 217-219 W. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-04 City Elmira Fire Dept. # 3, 217-219 W. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-05 City Elmira Fire Dept. # 3, 217-219 W. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-06 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-07 Southport Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904
13TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – SCOTT DRAKE (REP)
13-01 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-02 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-03 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-04 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-05 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-06 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
14TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MICHAEL SMITH (REP)
14-01 Southport Southport Fire Depatment, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
14-02 Southport Senior Citizens Ctr., Chapel Park, 83 Personius Rd., Pine City, NY 14871
14-03 Southport Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904
14-04 Southport Pine City School, 1551 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City, NY 14871
14-05 Southport Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871
14-06 Southport Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871
15TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – RODNEY J. STRANGE (REP)
15-01 Ashland Ashland Town Hall, 3663 Sixth Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894
15-02 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-03 Southport Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-04 Southport Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-05 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-06 Elmira Highway Building Garage / Elmira, 76 County Rd. 1, Elmira, NY 14901