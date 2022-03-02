Chemung County Legislator candidate found not guilty of assault

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – A man running for the Chemung County Legislature appeared in court for an assault charge Tuesday morning.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Ryan Purvis was on trial in the Town of Chemung Court at 9 a.m. on March 1 to answer a misdemeanor assault charge. At the end of the jury trial, which reportedly took much of the day, Purvis was found not guilty, according to the Town of Chemung Court.

The District Attorney’s Office said that had Purvis been convicted, he could have faced up to a year in jail.

Purvis announced his campaign for the Chemung County Legislature District 6 seat in January. Citing his lifetime in the County and his blue-collar work, Purvis hopes to unseat incumbent Brian Hyland who announced his own reelection campaign in early last month.

