ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following on the heels of Chemung County District 6 Legislator Brian Hyland’s death, the full Legislature and its Personnel Committee will meet to approve the vacancy of his seat.

The County announced that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Legislature Personnel Committee would hold a special meeting to approve filing a vacancy for Hyland’s seat at 2:45 p.m. This will be immediately followed by a Full Legislature meeting at 3:00 p.m. to authorize the filing.

Both meetings will be held on the 5th floor of the Hazlett Building in downtown Elmira and can be streamed here.

These meetings follow Hyland’s death over the weekend, putting into question his seat’s contested race in the general election in two weeks. The Board of Elections said new absentee ballots would be printed after the Republican Committee meets to submit a new candidate.