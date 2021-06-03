Chemung County Primary Election Voter Guide: Candidates, Early Voting

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Four towns in Chemung County will be holding Republican primary elections on June 22.
According to the county’s public information officer, Republican primaries will be held in Ashland, Chemung, Southport, and Veteran. A Conservative Party primary will also be held in Southport.
Republican Primaries
Town of Ashland: Supervisor
- Vern Robinson
- Raymond Hodge
Town of Chemung: Superintendent of Highways
- Chris Doane
- Gene Purvis
Town of Veteran: Supervisor
- Dave Lewis
- Jeremy Radford
Town of Veteran: Council Member
- William Winkky
- Francis Henke
- Antonio DeMichele
Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)
- John O’Connor
- Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal
- Glenn Gunderman
- Dan Willams
Conservative Party Primary
Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)
- John O’Connor
- Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal
- Glenn Gunderman
Dates and Times for Early Voting
All registered Republican voters in those four towns and Conservative Party voters in Southport will be able to participate in early voting at the Chemung County Board of Elections in Elmira. The board of elections is located at 378 S. Main Street.
Those who vote during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day, June 22, 2021.
Early voting will be held on the following days for these primaries:
- Saturday, June 12 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Sunday, June 13 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Monday, June 14 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
- Tuesday, June 15 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
- Wednesday, June 16 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
- Thursday, June 17 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
- Friday, June 18 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
- Saturday, June 19 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Sunday, June 20 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
Polling Locations
Below are the polling locations for the towns holding primary elections this year as listed by the Chemung County Board of Elections.
1ST LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN C. PASTRICK, JR. (REP)
01-02 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864
01-03 Veteran Sullivanville Methodist Church, 69 Old Sullivanville Rd., Hhds, NY 14845
01-04 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864
12TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – WILLIAM MCCARTHY (DEM)
12-07 Southport Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904
13TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – SCOTT DRAKE (REP)
13-06 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
14TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MICHAEL SMITH (REP)
14-01 Southport Southport Fire Depatment, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
14-02 Southport Senior Citizens Ctr., Chapel Park, 83 Personius Rd., Pine City, NY 14871
14-03 Southport Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904
14-04 Southport Pine City School, 1551 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City, NY 14871
14-05 Southport Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871
14-06 Southport Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871
15TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – RODNEY J. STRANGE (REP)
15-01 Ashland Ashland Town Hall, 3663 Sixth Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894
15-02 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-03 Southport Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-04 Southport Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-05 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
The Chemung County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 737-5475 or (607) 737-2441, as well as via email at votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov.