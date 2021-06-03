Chemung County Primary Election Voter Guide: Candidates, Early Voting

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Four towns in Chemung County will be holding Republican primary elections on June 22.

According to the county’s public information officer, Republican primaries will be held in Ashland, Chemung, Southport, and Veteran. A Conservative Party primary will also be held in Southport.

Republican Primaries

Town of Ashland: Supervisor

Vern Robinson

Raymond Hodge

Town of Chemung: Superintendent of Highways

Chris Doane

Gene Purvis

Town of Veteran: Supervisor

Dave Lewis

Jeremy Radford

Town of Veteran: Council Member

William Winkky

Francis Henke

Antonio DeMichele

Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)

John O’Connor

Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal

Glenn Gunderman

Dan Willams

Conservative Party Primary

Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)

John O’Connor

Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal

Glenn Gunderman

Dates and Times for Early Voting

All registered Republican voters in those four towns and Conservative Party voters in Southport will be able to participate in early voting at the Chemung County Board of Elections in Elmira. The board of elections is located at 378 S. Main Street.

Those who vote during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day, June 22, 2021.

Early voting will be held on the following days for these primaries:

Saturday, June 12 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, June 13 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, June 14 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Tuesday, June 15 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, June 16 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday, June 17 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Friday, June 18 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday, June 19 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, June 20 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Polling Locations

Below are the polling locations for the towns holding primary elections this year as listed by the Chemung County Board of Elections.

1ST LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN C. PASTRICK, JR. (REP)

01-02 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864

01-03 Veteran Sullivanville Methodist Church, 69 Old Sullivanville Rd., Hhds, NY 14845

01-04 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864

12TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – WILLIAM MCCARTHY (DEM)

12-07 Southport Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904

13TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – SCOTT DRAKE (REP)

13-06 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

14TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MICHAEL SMITH (REP)

14-01 Southport Southport Fire Depatment, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

14-02 Southport Senior Citizens Ctr., Chapel Park, 83 Personius Rd., Pine City, NY 14871

14-03 Southport Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904

14-04 Southport Pine City School, 1551 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City, NY 14871

14-05 Southport Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871

14-06 Southport Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871



15TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – RODNEY J. STRANGE (REP)

15-01 Ashland Ashland Town Hall, 3663 Sixth Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894

15-02 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

15-03 Southport Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904

15-04 Southport Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904

15-05 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

The Chemung County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 737-5475 or (607) 737-2441, as well as via email at votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov.