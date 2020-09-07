Congressional Candidate Tracy Mitrano hosts rally in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Congressional Candidate for the 23rd District, Tracy Mitrano, hosted a Labor Day rally Monday afternoon in Centennial Park in Corning.

As she addressed her supporters she discussed the Labor Movement and how she believes the Labor Movement should continue in this day and age, transitioning into a gig economy and away from an industrial economy. During her speech and during an interview with our reporter who attended the rally, she said that putting people into 21-century jobs that pay well is a priority of hers.

Joseph Welch, Chairman of the Corning City Democratic Committee was present at the rally in support of Tracy Mitrano. Welch said that Mitrano, if elected would make sure that the work the previous administration would not be stripped away.

During Mitrano’s interview, she mentioned that getting internet to rural communities will also be a priority of hers if elected. She believes that the federal government, state governments, and local municipalities should line up and provide infrastructure for internet access to rural communities. With schools being closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, internet access for some has been a significant educational hurdle for some people as virtual learning took over.

Halie Saunders, an intern with the Mitrano Campaign and Horseheads High School Alum discussed with 18 News her growing up in the area. She said that Tom Reed didn’t take interest in helping young people and that Mitrano would be sure to help young people find a place in the economy.

Tracy Mitrano will appear on the ballot versus incumbent Republican Tom Reed. The general election is November 6th.