Corning councilman announces campaign for County Coroner

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Corning resident has announced his campaign for Steuben County Coroner.

City council member Mark ReSue announced his run on February 15, citing his 20 years of experience in volunteer fire service and emergency medical services. ReSue said “My experience in public safety, my

public service and desire to serve the people of Steuben County has led me to the decision to run for county coroner.”

ReSue said his experience in the medical field and his education and Corning Community College and Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy make him a qualified candidate. He added that, should he be elected, he “will independently investigate each case while providing dignity to the deceased and showing compassion and sympathy for the loved ones of those lost.”

ReSue’s announcement came the same day Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding announced his campaign in the wake of current coroner Alan Lewis’ retirement. Spaulding confirmed to 18 News that if he is elected, he will have to retire as police chief.