Corning Police Chief runs for County Coroner

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Police Chief has announced his campaign for Steuben County Coroner in the 2022 election.

Jeff Spaulding, picked as police chief in 2016, announced on February 15 that he will run as a Republican candidate for Steuben County Coroner this year. Alan Lewis, Sr., one of the current Steuben County Coroners, previously announced he will retire.

Spaulding told 18 News that he is not allowed to hold both positions of Police Chief and Coroner, so should he be elected, he would retire from the Corning Police Department.

Spaulding cited his 34 years of experience in public office as qualifications for his candidacy. He has been with the Corning Police Department since 1988, serving first as a Patrolman, then Lieutenant, and was appointed Chief in 2016.

In his announcement he said has actively been involved with other law enforcement and local government, including the Coroner’s Office, throughout his time in the Corning Police Department. Spaulding said he also helped Corning Police obtain surveillance cameras, in-car cameras, body cameras, automated license plate readers, and improvements to the Department’s Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems.