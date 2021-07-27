Cuomo signs bill to legalize virtual election worker training

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to members of New York state’s Electoral College before voting for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany, New York on December 14, 2020. – Joe Biden’s march to the White House — overshadowed by President Donald Trump’s frantic attempts to overturn the US election — is to be formalized when the Electoral College meets to confirm the Democrat’s win. (Photo by Hans Pennink / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANS PENNINK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM) – Prospective election workers in New York will now have the opportunity to train virtually.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed legislation (S.1277A/A.4257A) that provides a more flexible approach to election worker training, permitting both online and in-person instruction and examination of election inspectors, poll clerks and election coordinators.

In-person training may still be required for specialized issues, such as the use of voting machines.

Additionally, this legislation removes the requirement that the course of instruction be taken every year. Election inspectors, poll clerks and election coordinators will still be required to pass the annual examination, but they will only need to take the training course once.

“Zoom and virtual meetings are not going away in a post-pandemic world and its important that our laws continue to be modernized to fit current and future needs of New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “Elections are a key component to our democracy and expanding laws to allow for online training will help ensure election workers receive the training they need without antiquated barriers getting in the way.”