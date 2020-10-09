Deadline to Register to Vote in New York: How to register to vote, local Board of Election offices

NEW YORK (WIVB/WETM) – The deadline for New York State residents to register to vote in the November 3 election is Friday, Oct. 9.
Here’s how you can register to vote in New York:
- You can register in person at the Board of Elections Office.
- You can register in person at any New York State Agency Based Voter Registration Center.
- You can call the New York State Board of Elections hotline at 1-800-FOR-VOTE to request a voter application. Or visit them at http://www.elections.ny.gov/
- You can download a PDF version of the New York State Voter Registration Form, complete the form and mail it to the Chemung County Board of Elections.
- Check to see if you are a registered voter?
Today marks the first of several deadlines in October related to the upcoming election.
- October 9th – Deadline to register to vote
- October 14th – Deadline to change address
- October 24th – Early voting begins
- October 27th – Deadline to postmark application for absentee ballot
If you would like to register to vote, here is the information for the local New York Board of Election offices:
Chemung County Board of Elections
- 378 S. Main Street P.O. Box 588 Elmira, NY 14902-0588
- Phone: (607) 737-5475 or (607) 737-2441
- Fax: (607) 737-5499
- e-mail: votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov
- Office Hours: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM Monday – Friday
Steuben County Board of Elections
- 20 E Morris St. Bath, NY 14810
- Mailing Address: 3 East Pulteney Sq. Bath, NY 14810
- Phone: (607) 664-2260
- Fax (607) 664-2376
- Office Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Monday – Friday
Schuyler County Board of Elections
- 105 Ninth St. Unit 13 Watkins Glen, NY 14891
- Phone: (607) 535-8195
- Fax: (607) 535-8364
- Office Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Monday – Friday
Absentee voters can also drop their ballot off at a polling place or the board of elections headquarters.
SUNY Distinguished Professor of Law and U.B. professor Jim Gardner said each person will have to think deeply about how they want to cast their ballot.
“Every individual voter has to make a cost-benefit analysis of the risks and what they’re willing to tolerate,” he said.
- McConnell says he’s been avoiding White House over poor coronavirus protocols
- Fall travel reaching its peak, top NYS destinations according to AAA
- Thanksgiving turkeys expected to be smaller this year
- Pelosi discusses 25th Amendment, legislation to create the Commission on Presidential Capacity
- Stimulus checks: McConnell says stimulus package ‘unlikely in the next three weeks’