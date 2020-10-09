Deadline to Register to Vote in New York: How to register to vote, local Board of Election offices

NEW YORK (WIVB/WETM) – The deadline for New York State residents to register to vote in the November 3 election is Friday, Oct. 9.

Here’s how you can register to vote in New York:

Today marks the first of several deadlines in October related to the upcoming election.

October 9th – Deadline to register to vote

October 14th – Deadline to change address

October 24th – Early voting begins

October 27th – Deadline to postmark application for absentee ballot

If you would like to register to vote, here is the information for the local New York Board of Election offices:

378 S. Main Street P.O. Box 588 Elmira, NY 14902-0588

Phone: (607) 737-5475 or (607) 737-2441

Fax: (607) 737-5499

e-mail: votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov

Office Hours: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM Monday – Friday

20 E Morris St. Bath, NY 14810

Mailing Address: 3 East Pulteney Sq. Bath, NY 14810

Phone: (607) 664-2260

Fax (607) 664-2376

Office Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Monday – Friday

105 Ninth St. Unit 13 Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Phone: (607) 535-8195

Fax: (607) 535-8364

Office Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Monday – Friday

Absentee voters can also drop their ballot off at a polling place or the board of elections headquarters.

SUNY Distinguished Professor of Law and U.B. professor Jim Gardner said each person will have to think deeply about how they want to cast their ballot.

“Every individual voter has to make a cost-benefit analysis of the risks and what they’re willing to tolerate,” he said.