Deadline to Register to Vote in New York: How to register to vote, local Board of Election offices

NEW YORK (WIVB/WETM) – The deadline for New York State residents to register to vote in the November 3 election is Friday, Oct. 9.

Here’s how you can register to vote in New York:

Today marks the first of several deadlines in October related to the upcoming election.

  • October 9th – Deadline to register to vote
  • October 14th – Deadline to change address
  • October 24th – Early voting begins
  • October 27th – Deadline to postmark application for absentee ballot

If you would like to register to vote, here is the information for the local New York Board of Election offices:

Chemung County Board of Elections

  • 378 S. Main Street P.O. Box 588 Elmira, NY 14902-0588 
  • Phone:  (607) 737-5475 or (607) 737-2441
  • Fax:  (607) 737-5499
  • e-mail: votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov
  • Office Hours: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM Monday – Friday

Steuben County Board of Elections

  • 20 E Morris St. Bath, NY 14810
  • Mailing Address: 3 East Pulteney Sq. Bath, NY 14810
  • Phone: (607) 664-2260      
  • Fax (607) 664-2376
  • Office Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Monday – Friday

Schuyler County Board of Elections

  • 105 Ninth St. Unit 13 Watkins Glen, NY 14891
  • Phone: (607) 535-8195
  • Fax: (607) 535-8364
  • Office Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Monday – Friday

Absentee voters can also drop their ballot off at a polling place or the board of elections headquarters.

SUNY Distinguished Professor of Law and U.B. professor Jim Gardner said each person will have to think deeply about how they want to cast their ballot.

“Every individual voter has to make a cost-benefit analysis of the risks and what they’re willing to tolerate,” he said.

