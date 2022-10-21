(WIVB) — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday evening endorsed NY-23 candidate and New York State GOP chairman and congressional candidate Nick Langworthy in an email.

“Nick Langworthy will be an outstanding Congressman for New York’s 23rd Congressional District!” the email said.

In the email, Trump said he has known Langworthy a long time, calling him a great person and strong conservative warrior.

“Nick Langworthy has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will be a fantastic Representative for the Great People of New York State!”

Langworthy has not yet said publicly whether he accepts Trump’s endorsement as he runs against Max Della Pia to represent New York’s 23rd District.