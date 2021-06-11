Early voting begins June 12: What you need to know

(WETM) – Early voting for the New York June primary election begins on June 12 across the Empire State. Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties will each hold Republican primaries and one Conservative Party primary will be held in Chemung County.

No Democratic primaries are being held this year. Only voters who are registered to the Republican party will be able to vote in these primaries, with exception to the one Conservative Primary in the Town of Southport Council Member race.

Early voting guides, including ballots and polling locations for each of the counties, can be found below:

Chemung County Primary Election Voter Guide: Candidates, Early Voting

Schuyler County Primary Election Voter Guide: Candidates, Early Voting

Steuben County Primary Election Voter Guide: Candidates, Early Voting

Early Voting Locations

Early voting in Chemung County can be completed at the Chemung County Board of Elections at 378 S. Main Street. Early voting times vary and can be found in the county voter guide listed above.

Early voting in Schuyler County can be completed at the Schuyler County Courthouse on 105 9th Street in Watkins Glen. Early voting times vary and can be found in the county voter guide listed above.

Early voting in Steuben County can be completed at the Steuben County Annex Building at 20 E Morris St in Bath. Early voting times vary and can be found in the county voter guide listed above.

Races to Watch

Chemung County

Southport Town Council (Republican & Conservative Primaries)

Schuyler County

Schuyler County Sheriff

Steuben County

Steuben County Legislator District 3 (Bath)

Those who vote during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day, June 22, 2021.