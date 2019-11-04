Early voting complete: More than 1,200 participate in the Southern Tier

(WETM) – More than 1,200 residents in the Southern Tier participated in New York’s first early voting process.

Chemung County saw 564 early voters, 313 people voted early in Steuben County, and Schuyler County had 350 participants.

In all, more than 256,000 people voted early in the Empire State.

“I think it is more than fair to say Early Voting, by and large, went very smoothly,” said Robert Brehm, Co-Executive Director of the State Board. “Even in the few places where there were minor hiccups, voters were overwhelmingly favorable.”

“Statewide turnout, unofficially, is approximately 1.9% over the nine days,” said Todd Valentine, the agency’s other Co-Executive Director. “With nothing to compare it to, we don’t know yet if that is high or low. After the election we will get together with our local commissioners, vendors and other stakeholders and review everything. We’ll look at what worked well, what didn’t work so well, what adjustments need to be made to improve the experience and what if any recommendations we may want to make to state lawmakers.”