Early voting information for Chemung County voters for primary election

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Early voting for the primary election in Chemung County will begin on June 13 at 378 S. Main Street in Elmira.

All voters must wear a mask to enter the building and will be provided one if they do not have one.

The following times are available for early voting:

  • Saturday, June 13th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
  • Sunday, June 14th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
  • Monday, June 15th 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
  • Tuesday, June 16th 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
  • Wednesday, June 17th 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
  • Thursday, June 18th 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
  • Friday, June 19th 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
  • Saturday, June 20th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
  • Sunday, June 21st 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

All registered Voters can vote in-person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Primary Election Day June 23,, 2020.

