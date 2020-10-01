Early voting information for Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County voters who wish to vote early in-person can do so starting on Oct. 24 at the county Board of Elections building at 20 East Morris Street in Bath.

Early in-person voting can be done during the following times:

Saturday October 24, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sunday October 25, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Monday October 26, 2020 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Tuesday October 27, 2020 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Wednesday October 28, 2020 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Thursday October 29, 2020 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Friday October 30, 2020 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Saturday October 31, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sunday November 1, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

All registered voters can vote in-person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day November 3, 2020.

The last day to apply online, by email, fax or to postmark an application or letter of application by mail for an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot is Nov. 2, the day before the general election.

Election Day, Nov. 3, is the last day you can postmark a ballot, and it must be received by the local board of elections no later than Nov. 10. Military Voter Ballots must be received no later than Nov. 16.

November 3 is also the last day an absentee ballot can be hand delivered to a polling place or the local board of election.

More voter information and state-wide deadlines can be found on the New York State Board of Elections website.

Anyone with questions should contact the Steuben County Board of Elections at 607-664-2260.