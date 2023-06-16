SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — The 2023 New York Primary Elections are around the corner and to make sure every resident has a chance to vote, early voting has been scheduled up to election day.

Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler Counties have released dates, times, and locations for when early voting will be available.

Below is a breakdown of each county, showing you where and when to vote:

Chemung County

Voting can be done inside the Chemung County Board of Elections at 378 S. Main St. in Elmira.

Dates and times for early voting in Chemung County are:

Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, June 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m

Thursday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chemung County states that if you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Primary Day, June 27.

Schuyler County

Voting can be done inside the Schuyler County Courthouse building located at 105 9th St. in Watkins Glen.

Dates and Times for early voting in Schuyler County are:

Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, June 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20 from noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 from noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A reminder to residents that if they vote in the early voting period, they will not be allowed to vote on Primary Day, June 27.

Steuben County

Voting can be done inside the Steuben County Annex located at 20 E. Morris St. in Bath for the towns of Addison, Bath, Campbell, Caton, Rathbone, Troupsburg, and Wayland.

Dates and Times for early voting in Steuben County are:

Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

Monday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The county states that only registered republicans in the towns listed above are having primary elections in June.