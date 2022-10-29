Early Voting in New York State starts today; political officials are encouraging everyone to head to the polls. 18 News has confirmed with the Steuben County Board of Elections there has been a poll location change for Corning from the USWA Local 1000 Union Hall to the Corning Senior Citizens Center.
For the Southern Tier, all poll locations, dates, and hours can be found here.
Chemung County
Location:
Chemung County Board of Elections Office
378 S. Main Street, Elmira, New York 14904
Dates and Times for Early Voting:
Saturday, 10/29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 10/30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, 10/31 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, 11/1 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 11/2 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, 11/3 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Friday, 11/4 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, 11/5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11/6 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Schuyler County
Location:
County Courthouse Building
105 9th Street, Watkins Glen, New York 14891
Dates and Times for Early Voting:
Saturday, 10/29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 10/30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, 10/31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, 11/1 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 11/2 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, 11/3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, 11/4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, 11/5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11/6 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Steuben County
Locations:
Hornell Arts Center
56 Broadway, Hornell, New York 14843
Corning Senior Citizens Center
1 Park Ln, Corning, NY 14830
Dates and Times for Early Voting:
Saturday, 10/29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, 10/30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, 10/31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, 11/1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, 11/2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday 11/3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday 11/4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, 11/5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, 11/6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location:
Steuben County Annex
20 East Morris Street, Bath, New York 14810
Dates and Times for Early Voting:
Saturday, 10/29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 10/30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday 10/31 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, 11/1 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 11/2 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, 11/3 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday, 11/4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, 11/5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11/6 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tompkins County
Locations:
Town of Ithaca Town Hall
215 N Tioga St, Ithaca, New York, 14850
Crash Fire Rescue (CFR)
72 Brown Rd, Ithaca, New York, 14850
Dates and Times for Early Voting:
Saturday, 10/29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 10/30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday 10/31 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, 11/1 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 11/2 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Thursday 11/3 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday 11/4 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 11/5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11/6 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tioga County
Location:
Health and Human Services Building
1062 State Route 38, Owego, New York 13827
Dates and Times for Early Voting:
Saturday, 10/29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 10/30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday 10/31 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, 11/1 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 11/2 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, 11/3 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Friday 11/4 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, 11/ 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11/6 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.