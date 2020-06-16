Early voting sites, times for Steuben County

BATH – The June 23rd Primary polling places have been announced by the Steuben County Board of

Elections.

• All Bath voters in districts 1, 6, 7 and 9: Bath High School Track/Gymnasium

• All voters in Cohocton: CDC Grange Building, 71 Maple Ave.

• All voters in Hornellsville: Arkport Village Hall Community Room, 6 Park Ave.

• All voters in Prattsburgh: Prattsburgh Town Hall, 19 N. Main St.

• All voters in Wayland: Wayland Fire Station, 14 E. Naples St.

• All voters in Corning City Ward 5: Corning Senior Center, 1 Park Lane

• All Voters in Hornell City Wards 1 – 5, and Wards 9 and 10: Hornell Arts Center (Old

Ponderosa) 56 Broadway

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. with voting on;y for the Democratic Presidential and SAM Party State Committee.

Early Voting still is available at the Steuben County Annex at 20 E Morris St., Bath at the following times and dates:

• 10 am to 8 pm Tuesday – June 16

• 10 am to 6 pm Wednesday – June 17

• 10 am to 8 pm Thursday – June 18

• 10 am to 6 pm Friday – June 19

• 9 am to 2 pm Saturday – June 20

• 9 am to 2 pm Sunday – June 21

Mailed-in absentee ballot applications must be postmarked by today (June 16). Those wishing to vote by absentee ballot for the June primary may call (607) 664-2260 for an appointment to come in person.

3 E. Pulteney Square, Bath, NY 14810.

(607) 664-2243. (607) 776-6926 (fax)