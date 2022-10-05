STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Election day 2022 is just weeks away. In New York, voters can head to the polls early at select locations to cast their ballots.

Steuben County has three early-voting locations that voters can visit before November 8.

Below are the times and locations for early voting in Steuben County:

Hornell Arts Center, 56 Broadway Hornell, NY

USWA Local 1000 Union Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Corning, NY Oct. 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 31, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nov. 1, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nov. 2, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nov. 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nov. 4, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nov. 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nov. 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Steuben County Annex, 20 East Morris Street, Bath, NY Oct. 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 31, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nov. 1, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 2, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nov. 3, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 4, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nov. 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nov. 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Voters in Steuben County will also see a major legislature redistricting proposal on the ballot.

Sample ballots are available to view on the Steuben County Board of Elections site here.