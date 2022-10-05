WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Election day 2022 is just weeks away. In New York, voters can head to the polls early at select locations to cast their ballots.

If you’re looking to cast your vote early, the Schuyler County Board of Elections has announced the following times for early voting, starting just over a week before November 8:

Schuyler County Courthouse, 105 9th Street, Watkins Glen, NY Oct. 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 12 a.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 2, 12 a.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nov. 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Sample ballots for every municipality in Schuyler County can be found here on the Board of Elections website.