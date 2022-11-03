Google Trends notes that: “Search data is an indication of curiosity in the subject or candidate. It should not be considered an indication of voter intent.“

(WETM) – With the 2022 midterm elections less than a week away, politics are on the minds of people across the country.

Google has been compiling the most-searched political issues over the last few weeks, giving insight into which issues voters are most curious about. Since Google released the trends, the most-searched topics in Pennsylvania and New York have, by far, related to the economy.

In both the Empire State and the Keystone State, the most-Googled topics have been wages, social security, healthcare, abortion, inflation, and unemployment over the last few weeks. However, those have moved around in their ranks.

Google’s data also gives specific county-by-county breakdowns of the most-popular political topics.

The trends showed overall in both New York and Pennsylvania, Abortion ranks at No. 4, but in that in most local counties (with the exception of Tompkins), it ranks slightly higher in the 2nd or 3rd-most searched position. Meanwhile, social security is the dominant search in most counties of both states.

Below are the top five searches, ranked in order, for local counties, as of 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to Google:

Tioga County, Pa.

Social Security Abortion Wages Health Care Economy

Bradford County, Pa.

Social Security Wages Abortion Health Care Economy

Chemung County, N.Y.

Social Security Wages Health Care and Abortion (tied) Economy

Steuben County, N.Y.

Social Security Abortion Wages Health Care Economy

Schuyler County, N.Y.

Social Security Abortion Wages Health Care Economy

Tompkins County, N.Y.

Wages Health Care Social Security Economy Abortion

In both states, Abortion spiked in June 2022 when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The topic of Unemployment spiked in April 2020 after the Coronavirus pandemic reached the U.S., but Google’s data showed that it has since lowered in rank. Nonetheless, the trends showed that it is still very much on the mind of Americans.

In terms of specific races, Google reported that both states are searching for governor and senate races more than house races.

All of Google Trends’ data on the most-searched topics can be found here.