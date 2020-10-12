Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, voting information for Bradford County

(WETM) – Your Local Election Headquarters is working to make sure every voter has what they need when they fill out their ballot this Election Day.

Below you’ll find information for Bradford County on how to register to vote, where to vote, and who the candidates are.

Register to Vote in Pennsylvania

To vote in the next election, you must complete your application by Oct. 19, 2020.

You can submit your application:

If you have one, use your PA driver’s license or PennDOT ID to reference as you complete the application.

Mailing Address: Bradford County Courthouse Annex 6 Court Street, Suite 2 Towanda, PA 18848

Request an Absentee/Mail-In Ballot

You must be a registered voter to submit an application. You may check whether you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania using Find Voter Registration Status.

If you plan to vote using an absentee or mail-in ballot in the 2020 general election, your completed application must be received in the county office by 5:00 PM on Oct. 27, 2020. The deadline to return your voted absentee or mail-in ballot is 8:00 PM on Nov. 3, 2020. If your ballot is postmarked by 8:00 PM on Election Day and received in your county office by 5:00 PM on Nov. 6, 2020, it will be considered timely.

Instructions:

  • If you’re a voter with a valid PA Driver’s License or PennDOT ID number, you must use it to apply with this online form.
  • If you do not have one of these ID numbers, you will need to provide your last four digits of your Social Security number and upload your signature or download a paper application and mail it to your County Board of Elections. Otherwise, you may visit your local county elections office.

If you’re unable to submit an application online or don’t have a printer to download an application form, you may submit an online request to have a form mailed to you.

Notice for Military and Overseas Voters: When applying for an absentee ballot, use the federal form.

NOTE: You must apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot for each election, unless you qualify for and request permanent status to vote by mail-in ballot.

Bradford County polling sites

Bc Polling Places With Addr… by WETM

Bradford County Sample Ballot

*Town/Village ballots may vary

President and Vice President of the United States – (Vote for one)

  • Democratic – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris
  • Republican – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence
  • Libertarian – Jo Jergensen & Jeremy Cohen

Attorney General (Vote for one)

  • Democratic – Josh Shapiro
  • Republican – Heather Heidelbaugh
  • Libertarian – Daniel Wassmer
  • Green Party – Richard Weiss

Auditor General (Vote for one)

  • Democratic – Nina Ahmad
  • Republican – Timothy DeFoor
  • Libertarian – Jennifer Moore
  • Green Party – Olivia Faison

State Treasurer (Vote for one)

  • Democratic – Joe Torsella
  • Republican – Stacy L. Garrity
  • Libertarian – Joe Soloski
  • Green Party – Timothy Runkle

12th Congressional District (Vote for one)

  • Democratic – Lee Griffin
  • Republican – Fred Keller

23rd Senatorial District (Vote for one)

  • Democratic – Jackie Baker
  • Republican – Gene Yaw

68th Legislative District (Vote for one)

  • Republican – Clint Owlett
  • Libertarian – Noyes Lawton

