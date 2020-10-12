Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, voting information for Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Your Local Election Headquarters is working to make sure every voter has what they need when they fill out their ballot this Election Day.

The Elections/Voter Registration Office is committed to administering elections and all related activities for the County of Tioga and its political sub-divisions in compliance with the Federal and State statutes.

Election and Voter Registration personnel provide guidance and information pertaining to election and voter registration procedures can all be found below:

The Elections/Voter Registration office provides mandated services and is responsible for registering voters and conducting Federal, State, County and local elections. In addition, they compile and maintain the registration of all voters for use at all elections; prepare and publish notices of elections and lists of offices for which candidates are to be nominated; accept and verify nomination petitions; prepare official and specimen ballots and administer the campaign expenditure act.

The Elections/Voter Registration office is also responsible for establishing voting precincts and locations of polling places for each voting precinct; training of election officers to staff the polls on election day and preparing all election supplies to be used at the polls on election day.



The Ballot Drop Box is located in the front lobby of the Tioga County Court House 118 Main St. Wellsboro, PA 16901.

Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00 am-4:30 pm.

Please follow all rules and regulations on returning your own voted ballot.

The last day to Register to vote or make any changes to Voter Registration for the upcoming General Election on November 3, 2020 is October 19, 2020.

General Election Sample Ballots-NOV 2020 SAMPLE BALLOTS

ALL OTHER INFORMATION:

