Election Day 2021: Ballots, Polling Places, Ballot Proposals

(WETM) – Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2 and 18 News is Your Local Elections Headquarters bringing every ballot, polling place, and ballot proposal to one place.

Below you can find voter guides with all of the information you need to know for each race in this year’s election.

Northern Tier Voter Guides

Southern Tier Election Voter Guides

Local Races We’re Watching

  • City of Elmira Court Judge
  • Town of Southport Council
  • Town of Elmira Council
  • Corning City Mayor
  • Corning City Council Wards 1 & 3
  • Hornell City Mayor
  • Schuyler County Sheriff
  • Schuyler County Legislature District 1
  • Lawrenceville Borough Mayor
  • Athens Borough Council
  • Canton Borough Council
  • Sayre Area School District School Director

Uncontested races this year include Bradford County District Attorney and Coroner, Schuyler County District Attorney, and Steuben County Legislature.

New York Ballot Proposals

New York has five ballot proposals for voters to potentially amend the state constitution.

  • Proposal One: Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting Process
  • Proposal Two: Right to Clean Air, Clean Water, and a Healthful Environment
  • Proposal Three: Eliminating Ten-Day-Advance Voter Registration Requirement
  • Proposal Four: Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting
  • Proposal Five: Increasing the Jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court

Results of the election can be found on the WETM Your Local Election Headquarters results page.

