Election Day 2021: Ballots, Polling Places, Ballot Proposals

Northern Tier Voter Guides

Southern Tier Election Voter Guides

Local Races We’re Watching

City of Elmira Court Judge

Town of Southport Council

Town of Elmira Council

Corning City Mayor

Corning City Council Wards 1 & 3

Hornell City Mayor

Schuyler County Sheriff

Schuyler County Legislature District 1

Lawrenceville Borough Mayor

Athens Borough Council

Canton Borough Council

Sayre Area School District School Director

Uncontested races this year include Bradford County District Attorney and Coroner, Schuyler County District Attorney, and Steuben County Legislature.

New York Ballot Proposals

New York has five ballot proposals for voters to potentially amend the state constitution.

Proposal One: Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting Process

Proposal Two: Right to Clean Air, Clean Water, and a Healthful Environment

Proposal Three: Eliminating Ten-Day-Advance Voter Registration Requirement

Proposal Four: Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting

Proposal Five: Increasing the Jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court

