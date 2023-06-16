ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the Election Protection Hotline Thursday, which will be available to troubleshoot and resolve issues that voters may experience during the June Primary.

The issues that may arise, according to the OAG, include voting by absentee ballot or in person at their polling place.

Voters that experience problems can report issues by calling the hotline at (866) 390-2992, as well as online. The OAG has also created a guide addressing frequently asked questions voters may have.

“The right to vote is paramount to the integrity of our democracy,” Attorney General James said in a statement. “Our election protection hotline is a key resource available to all New Yorkers throughout our great state to provide helpful guidance and address concerns. Whether they are voting by mail, stopping by an early voting site, or casting their ballot in-person at the polls, my office will ensure that New Yorkers can securely and effectively participate in our electoral process.”

The telephone hotline will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 17 through June 25. On Election Day, June 27, the hotline will be open between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Following the election, the hotline will take calls from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 28 and June 29.

The OAG says all registered voters have the right to accessible elections, and polls are required to be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day. They add if voters are in line before closing, they must be allowed to vote.