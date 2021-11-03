Election results are in and now the candidates are sharing their plans for the future

Voters emerge from Sabathani Community Center after casting their ballots during municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to replace the city’s police department with a new Department of Public Safety. The election comes more than a year after George Floyd’s death launched a movement to defund or abolish police across the country.(David Joles /Star Tribune via AP)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The major elections 18 News has followed have now been called and on Wednesday, the winners are speaking out, sharing their plans for their future terms. They say they are grateful for the opportunity but are ready to get to work.

In Corning, Mayor Bill Boland will remain in the office he has held since 2018. His focus is on a plan to build the future for the City of Corning.

“Our comprehensive plan has not been updated in 20 years and we’ll be tackling that, which is a major initiative to revise what our city’s gonna look like,” Mayor Boland shared with 18 News.

According to the Steuben County Board of Elections, Boland received over 74 percent of the vote over Elizabeth Whitehouse.

This is the third time Boland has faced the Independent Whitehouse in a mayoral race. Boland previously served as City Councilman to the City’s 4th Ward and was appointed as Deputy Mayor in 2014. His first term as Mayor began in 2017 after receiving nearly 65 percent of the vote and was re-elected in 2019 with nearly 70 percent of the vote.

In Maple City, incumbent John Buckley will begin his second term in office and says his goal is to continue building on the initiatives set in his first term.

“[I want to] create that culture of positivity with residents in the business community, trying to make Cornell as attractive as we possibly can, so people want to come here, live here, work here and invest here,” Mayor Buckley continued.

The Republican was challenged by Democrat Richard Argentieri, who also ran on the Hornell on Track party line. Argentieri has served as 4th Ward alderman on the Hornell Common Council.

According to the Steuben County Board of Elections, Buckley received nearly 64 percent of the vote.

Buckley was first elected Mayor in 2017 after receiving 53 percent of the vote over John Lewis and Joseph Duffy. Buckley had previously served four terms as a 9th Ward alderman when he was first elected mayor.

Many were focused on the Schuyler County Sheriff’s race, who will see a new face take the lead of the department. Current Sheriff Bill Yessman is retiring after 16 years in the position. Sheriff-elect Kevin Rumsey says he wants his deputies to undergo situational training to be ready in all scenarios.

“[I want to] keep our staffs sharp and up to date on everything that’s coming down the pike,” Sheriff-elect Rumsey said.

Rumsey won the Republican nomination in June in a two-way race with Undersheriff Spaulding, who ran on the Safe Schuyler party line in the general election. No candidates were on the Democratic ticket this year.

Rumsey was promoted to Deputy Sheriff Sergeant in 2012 and was promoted in 2017 to Investigator assigned to the Department of Social Services where he works with the welfare fraud, child protective, and adult protective units.

In the City of Elmira, the city court bench is now filled permanently by Judge Peter Finnerty.

Finnerty, a Republican, defeated Democrat Paul Barton with 57 percent of the vote.

Finnerty ran for a full term as Elmira City Court Judge in the 2021 election. He was appointed to the position on January 1, 2021, after serving as Chemung County Public Defender.

Finnerty was appointed by Mayor Dan Mandell after former City Court Judge Otto Campanella vacated the office upon being elected to Chemung County Court.

I am truly honored and humbled to have earned the trust of the voters to serve a full term as Elmira City Court Judge. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for putting your faith in me. The people of Elmira can be assured that I will continue serving with the highest level of integrity, compassion and respect in every case that comes into the courtroom. A huge thanks goes out to all of the amazing friends, family and supporters who helped my campaign – circulating petitions, making phone calls, sending postcards and letters, and so much more. I could not have done this without them. I would also like to thank my opponent, Paul Barton, for running a spirited and respectful race. I wish him nothing but the best. Peter Finnerty, Elmira City Court Judge

These candidates are grateful for the opportunity to lead, some of them for the first time.

“I will do everything in my power to never let them [Schuyler County residents] down and not forget that they are the ones that put me there,” Sheriff-elect Rumsey continued.

Results of the election can be found on the WETM Your Local Election Headquarters results page.