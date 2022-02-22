Elmira attorney running for seat on Chemung County Legislature

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Christopher Denton, an Elmira attorney and Republican, is running for the open Chemung County legislative seat for the 7th District.

The 7th District encompasses most of the Town of Elmira, as well as a small portion of Big Flats.

Denton has resided in West Elmira for over 25 years.

More about his personal life can be read below:

Although born in Syracuse, New York, while my father attended graduate school in History, I grew up at West Point, New York, where my father was serving as an Army officer and as a History Professor. I spent many summers as a boy on farms in upstate New York. During several summers during my college years, I worked as an intern at the law firm of Denton, Moseson, and Keyser, in Elmira. My father, Edgar Denton III, my grandfather, Edgar Denton Jr., and my uncle, Richard Denton were all born and raised in Elmira, New York. After Law School I adopted Elmira as my hometown, as West Point is a military installation to which I could not return to live.

I graduated from Dartmouth College, served two years in the United State Army in a 155mm Howitzer Artillery unit, then attended Syracuse College of Law where I graduated with honors.

In addition to being a practicing lawyer, I have taught law as an adjunct professor of business law at Corning Community College, Elmira College, and Elmira Business Institute. I have also taught Continuing Legal Education classes to lawyers in Western New York on oil and gas law. In conjunction with the Farm Bureau and Cornell Cooperative Extension I have given many presentations concerning leases for oil and gas, solar, and wind development in New York State.

In the past I have served on the Chemung County Humane Society Board and the YMCA board. My letters to the editor have appeared in the Elmira-Star Gazette, the Daily News, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, Times Literary Supplement, and the New York Times Book Review. The Wall Street Journal also published an Op-Ed that I wrote about pipeline easements and eminent domain.

During the years when New York State allowed drilling for oil and gas, I founded the first landowners’ coalitions in New York to create better oil and gas leases and to assure that the resource development employed the most environmentally sound drilling and recovery techniques. I originated the interdisciplinary approach to representing clients by including a CPA, a geologist, an environmental scientist, a pipeline specialist, and an oil field specialist on our negotiating and document drafting team.

I also co-founded the Atlantic States Legal Foundation that sought cleanup and prevention of chemical dumping in New York State. The organization still exists today, though I have long left the board of directors.

I served many years on the House of Delegates of the New York State Bar Association where I represented the interests of the members of the Chemung County Attorneys.

I have coached local youth hockey teams at several levels and later we won the midget (high school age players) league one year and the JAM tournament in another year. I have owned and coached several junior hockey teams. My hobbies are hiking, canoeing on the Chemung River, writing poetry, and riding mountain bikes.