Four candidates launch campaigns for Chemung County legislative seats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — On Dec. 9, four Republican candidates announced they are running for a seat on the Chemung County legislature for the upcoming 2022 election cycle.

All 15 legislative seats are up for election next year. The candidates will start circulating their petitions in just over two months with primaries scheduled for June 2022.

The four candidates are:

Francis Freeman – 1st District (Towns of Catlin, Veteran, & Village of Millport)

Michael Saglibene – 2nd District (Town of Big Flats)

Jim Palmer – 7th District (Town of Elmira)

Troy Dygert – 14th District (Town of Southport)

Freeman said a team that works together is necessary in local politics.

“We need fluid relationships with the town, the villages, and the city of Elmira all working together to improve on things such as economic development, public safety, the property taxes, and tourism for our area,” said Freeman. “Those are the things I want to work diligently on.”

Saglibene said as a legislator he would like to address the many issues that Chemung County faces. This includes an acceptable tax rate, community safety, economic development, and access to high speed internet.

“I would also like to explore additional opportunities that can come from shared services between our towns and county,” said Saglibene.

Palmer emphasized the importance of working together, regardless of which party someone is from.

“I don’t think that is important,” said Palmer.

As a father of a law enforcement officer, Palmer said he believes in “law and order”.

“I think that we need a little bit more push in our area to clean up some of the things that are happening,” said Palmer.

Dygert, who recently graduated from Buffalo University, said he moved back to Chemung County because it is a place he can call home.

“A community of hardworking people, raising families, and trying to make their lives better. I can pledge that everybody in the 14th district, and the entire county, that I will be a legislator that will maintain a strong fiscal policy that allows our government to work for the people,” said Dygert. “A fiscal policy that lowers the cost of living and attracts new businesses.”

The kickoff campaign took place at Premiere Aviation in Big Flats. Other officials like Marty Smith (10th District – City of Elmira), Chris Moss (Chemung County Executive), and David Sheen (Deputy County Executive) were also in attendance.

18 News will have more details on the local elections once they are closer.