Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes. It’s an extraordinary victory for Democrats who had pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.

Biden’s win pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. In 2020, Democrats focused heavily on the state, seeing it in play two years after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race.

Georgia hadn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.

ATLANTA (AP) – A top Georgia elections official says a hand tally of the presidential race in Georgia is complete, and the results affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

Gabriel Sterling released the information to The Associated Press on Thursday. The hand recount of nearly 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law and wasn’t in response to any suspected problems with the state’s results or an official recount request.

The state has until Friday to certify the results that have been certified and submitted by the counties. Once the results are certified, the losing campaign can request a recount.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)