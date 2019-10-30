Governor Cuomo signs legislation establishing uniform poll closing process

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo signed legislation Wednesday establishing a uniform poll closing process on election nights that authorizes the consolidation of certain election districts with fewer than 10 eligible voters.

The new law puts in place a uniform procedure near the end of an election day for poll sites that are winding down. The new process is expected to streamline and simplify the closing of polls while maintaining and preserving the integrity of the process.

“Voting is a fundamental pillar of our democracy, and this year we’ve enacted historic reforms to modernize New York’s voting laws and strengthen our election system,” Governor Cuomo said. “These measures continue this monumental progress by bringing uniformity and commonsense to the voting process, helping to ensure every vote is counted and encourage more voters to exercise this fundamental right.”

The law is set to take effect immediately