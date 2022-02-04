How do I change my party enrollment ahead of the Primaries?

The symbols of the Democratic (donkey) and Republican (elephant) parties are seen on display in Washington, DC on August 25, 2008. The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Denver Colorado followed by the Republican National Convention next week in St. Paul, Minnesota. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM) – The New York State Primary Election may not be until June, but voters are on a deadline to enroll with a party before then.

Anyone voting in the Primary Election in New York is required to be enrolled in the party holding the Primary. The last date for registered voters to change their party enrollment is February 14, 2022.

Voters in Chemung County can change their party affiliation in person by visiting the Board of Elections office at 378 S. Main Street in Elmira or by visiting most County Agencies. Forms can be picked up at any Town and Village Clerks offices, Banks, and Post Offices, as well as online at the Board of Elections website and selecting the fourth bullet point “New York State Voter Registration Form”.

Steuben County’s website also includes instructions for how to change your party enrollment. Forms are available at local Town and Village Clerks Offices, local libraries, and the County Board of Elections Office at 3 East Pulteney Square in Bath.

Voters in Schuyler County can also find instructions on how to change their party enrollment or register to vote by visiting the County Board of Elections at 105 Ninth Street in Watkins Glen or on the County Board of Elections site. Information for all New York voters can be found on the State Elections website.