(WETM) – It’s a busy election night, with races in small towns all the way up to the U.S. Congress, deciding the political balance of the House and Senate for the next two years.

In the Southern Tier, tens of thousands of people have already cast their votes, according to the Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler County Boards of Elections.

As of 4:50 p.m. on November 8, 2022, each county has seen the following number of voters:

Chemung – 16,438

Schuyler – 5,638

Steuben – 24,226

These numbers include the thousands that participated in early voting. On November 7, the Boards of Elections said a total of 2,452 people in Chemung County, 4,064 in Steuben, and 759 in Schuyler had voted early.