How to watch the first presidential debate

CLEVELAND- (NewsNation Now – WETM) For the first time, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go face-to-face in a presidential debate on Tuesday, September 29th.

The Debate will be split into six, 15 minute segments:

The Trump and Biden records

The Supreme Court

Coronavirus

The Economy

Race and violence in U.S. cities

The integrity of the election

The commercial free-debate will be moderated by Chris Wallace.

Watch the debate beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

