How to watch the first presidential debate

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND- (NewsNation Now – WETM) For the first time, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go face-to-face in a presidential debate on Tuesday, September 29th.

The Debate will be split into six, 15 minute segments:

  • The Trump and Biden records
  • The Supreme Court
  • Coronavirus
  • The Economy
  • Race and violence in U.S. cities
  • The integrity of the election

The commercial free-debate will be moderated by Chris Wallace.

Watch the debate beginning at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch on WETM-TV, on MyTwinTiers.com or watch on your 18 News Mobile App

WETM-18 News will also be airing the 58th District NY State Senate Debate between Tom O’Mara and Leslie Danks-Burke on Wednesday Night at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch on WETM-TV, on MyTwinTiers.com or watch on your 18 News Mobile App

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now