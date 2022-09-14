WASHINGTON (WETM) – Joe Sempolinski is now officially the 23rd District’s Special Election Congressman after being sworn in Tuesday night in Washington.

Sempolinski was joined by much of his family for his inaugural day including his wife and two daughters, as well as his parents and in-laws. He made sure to acknowledge all of them at the beginning of his speech, including an emotional shoutout to his eldest daughter Jojo, who has down syndrome.

“I think other down syndrome parents will understand what I mean when I say that, in the presence of Jojo, I am joined today in this chamber by my hero,” said Sempolinski, fighting back tears.

Sempolinski was sworn into Congress by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to serve the 23rd District for the rest of former Representative Tom Reed’s term. He addressed what he said is his most asked question, ‘why would you run if you are only going to be serving for four months?’

“My answer has always been, it would be an honor to serve for four minutes,” he said. “So many feel that they are not heard by their government. I can tell the people of the 23rd District, without a doubt, that they are heard. I am blessed to be from one of the most beautiful places on earth. I pray that I can be worthy of the people who have sent me here to speak for them.”

Sempolinski’s term will end in January when he will be replaced by either Republican Nick Langworthy or Democrat Max Della Pia, who is running in the 23rd district’s general election on November 8.