John Buckley re-elected Hornell City Mayor

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Mayor John Buckley has been re-elected for a second four-year term with

The Republican was challenged by Democrat Richard Argentieri, who also ran on the Hornell on Track party line. Argentieri has served as 4th Ward alderman on the Hornell Common Council.

According to the Steuben County Board of Elections, Buckley received nearly 64 percent of the vote.

Buckley was first elected Mayor in 2017 after receiving 53 percent of the vote over John Lewis and Joseph Duffy. Buckley had previously served four terms as a 9th Ward alderman when he was first elected mayor.

Buckley was endorsed by State Senator Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano.

