Judge Otto Campanella wins Republican Primary for County Court Judge, per county party

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Judge Otto Campanella has won the Republican Primary for Chemung County Court Judge, according to the Chemung County Republican Party.

Campanella ran against Damian Sonsire on the Republican, Conservative, and Independence ticket last month.

According to the Chemung County Board of Elections, Campanella received 1,962 (52.18) of the votes on the Republican ticket to Sonsire’s 1,797 (47.79%) prior to absentee ballots being counted.

The final vote count has not yet been made publicly available.

Judge Campanella has been a full-time Elmira City Court Judge for more than six years.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.