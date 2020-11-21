Rochester Area

Judge’s decision on absentee ballots could decide race in New York’s 22nd Congressional District

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A hotly contested race in New York’s 22nd Congressional District between Incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi and Republican challenger Claudia Tenney could come down to a judge’s decision on objected absentee ballots. 

On Thursday, Chenango county added their absentee ballots to the totals and, according to NewsChannel 9, Tenney leads Brindisi by around 264 votes. 

However, Chenango County elections officials said that a small number of votes were held from the count for judicial review. That’s also the case in other parts of the 22nd district.

At a Supreme Court hearing Friday afternoon, it was decided that an Oswego County judge will start looking at any contested ballots on Monday. The judge will then begin looking at affidavit ballots Tuesday.

The results in the 22nd Congressional District race could come down to the judge’s decision on whether or not these ballots hold up in court and will count.

The Supreme Court hearing Friday lasted nearly three hours and featured attorneys from all eight counties in the 22nd district representing each board of election’s office, attorneys for both Tenney and Brindisi, and State lawyers as well. 

On election night, Tenney led by more than 28,000 votes. However, since then, absentees, affidavits, military and overseas ballots have brought Brindisi closer. 

