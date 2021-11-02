Kevin Rumsey elected Schuyler County Sheriff

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – For the first time in 16 years, Schuyler County will have a new Sheriff.

Schuyler County Investigator Kevin Rumsey has been elected Schuyler County Sheriff, defeating Undersheriff Breck Spaulding with 61 percent of the vote.

Rumsey won the Republican nomination in June in a two-way race with Undersheriff Spaulding, who ran on the Safe Schuyler party line in the general election. No candidates were on the Democratic ticket this year.

Rumsey is a 1994 graduate of Watkins Glen High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Upon being honorably discharged from the Marines, he came back home and earned a degree in Criminal Justice from Corning Community College. In 2005, he began working for the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department and has worked on the road patrol and K9 handler.

Rumsey was promoted to Deputy Sheriff Sergeant in 2012 and was promoted in 2017 to Investigator assigned to the Department of Social Services where he works with the welfare fraud, child protective, and adult protective units.

In January Spaulding was endorsed by Schuyler County Sheriff William Yessman, who announced his retirement after 36 years in the Sheriff’s Office for 36 years, the last 16 years as Sheriff.

“I decided to go spend some time with my family, they’re the ones that have sacrificed everything over the last 36 years you know, special events weddings, birthdays, you know, just, I couldn’t be there,” said Sheriff Yessman. “So it’s time you know, spend some time with my grandchildren, and watch them grow up now and just take it easy.”