ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican nominee for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Nick Langworthy, is visiting Elmira on October 4.

Langworthy will be visiting Classic Tile Imports to roll out his pro-business agenda and announce his endorsement by the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) at 2 p.m.

Classic Tile Imports is located at 2027 Lake Road, Elmira, N.Y.

Langworthy, who has backed House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” plan, will discuss his dedication to improving economic conditions for small businesses to operate by combatting inflation, lowering electricity and heating costs, and streamlining supply chains.