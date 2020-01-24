Leslie Danks Burke kicking off campaign with “Whistlestop Tour”

Live Now
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Leslie Danks Burke, a candidate running to represent New York’s 58th State Senate district, will kick off her campaign on Tuesday, January 28, with a “Whistlestop Tour” visiting seven cities and villages across the district in one day.

The tour will feature remarks from community leaders and call attention to notable venues in the district, including local businesses, a volunteer fire department, an independent bookstore, a labor union hall, and a not-for-profit theater.  

8:30 – 9:30 AM – Penn Yan 

WHO: Leslie Danks Burke, Juan España, Peggy Soule, and Sarah Thompson

WHAT: Rally with supporters 

WHERE: Yates County Democratic Committee HQ, 9 Main Street, Penn Yan, NY

10:00 – 11:00 AM – Watkins Glen 

WHO: Leslie Danks Burke, Justin Boyette, Philly DeSarno, Stephenie Monroe, and Cynthia Ruiz

WHAT: Rally with supporters

WHERE: El Rancho Restaurant, 212 N Franklin St, Watkins Glen, NY

12:30 – 1:30 PM – Hornell 

WHO: Leslie Danks Burke, Kathy Green, Shawn Hogan, Andrea Meyer, and Sam Nasca 

WHAT: Rally with supporters

WHERE: Marino’s Restaurant, 110 Loder St, Hornell, NY

2:00 – 3:00 PM – Bath 

WHO: Leslie Danks Burke, Matt Hill, Al Johnson, and Gary Ostrander

WHAT: Rally with supporters

WHERE: Bath Fire Hall, 50 E Morris Street, Bath, NY

4:00 – 5:00 PM – Corning 

WHO: Leslie Danks Burke, Mayor Bill Boland, and Sydney Hewit

WHAT: Rally with supporters

WHERE: Card Carrying Books & Gifts, 15 E Market Street #102, Corning, NY

5:30 – 6:30 – Elmira 

WHO: Leslie Danks Burke, Pastor Corey Cooke, Carl Hayden, and Wendy Nichols

WHAT: Rally with supporters

WHERE: IBEW Local 139 Hall, 415 W 2nd Street, Elmira, NY

7:00 – 8:00 PM – Ithaca 

WHO: Leslie Danks Burke, Emily Adams, Rachel Lampert, Nia Nunn, and Diane Russell

WHAT: Rally with supporters 

WHERE: Kitchen Theatre, 417 W State Street, Ithaca, NY

