Leslie Danks Burke kicking off campaign with “Whistlestop Tour”

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Democratic Congressional Candidate Tracy Mitrano has announced that she will host her fourth of five town-halls style listening sessions in Corning, N.Y. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the United Steelworkers Local 100 Union Hall, 100 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Corning, N.Y. 14830.

“I am excited to travel across the region to listen to the stories from people in the 23rd Congressional District about their experience with the healthcare system,” said Mitrano. "The truth is, our current healthcare system is not working for many Americans. Medical care, especially in rural New York, is not always available or affordable and the cost of prescription drugs is out of control. Addressing the health care dilemma is at the top of my priority list and I want to hear from as many residents as I can to represent them in Congress."