Leslie Danks Burke kicking off campaign with “Whistlestop Tour”

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Leslie Danks Burke, a candidate running to represent New York’s 58th State Senate district, will kick off her campaign on Tuesday, January 28, with a “Whistlestop Tour” visiting seven cities and villages across the district in one day.
The tour will feature remarks from community leaders and call attention to notable venues in the district, including local businesses, a volunteer fire department, an independent bookstore, a labor union hall, and a not-for-profit theater.
8:30 – 9:30 AM – Penn Yan
WHO: Leslie Danks Burke, Juan España, Peggy Soule, and Sarah Thompson
WHAT: Rally with supporters
WHERE: Yates County Democratic Committee HQ, 9 Main Street, Penn Yan, NY
10:00 – 11:00 AM – Watkins Glen
WHO: Leslie Danks Burke, Justin Boyette, Philly DeSarno, Stephenie Monroe, and Cynthia Ruiz
WHAT: Rally with supporters
WHERE: El Rancho Restaurant, 212 N Franklin St, Watkins Glen, NY
12:30 – 1:30 PM – Hornell
WHO: Leslie Danks Burke, Kathy Green, Shawn Hogan, Andrea Meyer, and Sam Nasca
WHAT: Rally with supporters
WHERE: Marino’s Restaurant, 110 Loder St, Hornell, NY
2:00 – 3:00 PM – Bath
WHO: Leslie Danks Burke, Matt Hill, Al Johnson, and Gary Ostrander
WHAT: Rally with supporters
WHERE: Bath Fire Hall, 50 E Morris Street, Bath, NY
4:00 – 5:00 PM – Corning
WHO: Leslie Danks Burke, Mayor Bill Boland, and Sydney Hewit
WHAT: Rally with supporters
WHERE: Card Carrying Books & Gifts, 15 E Market Street #102, Corning, NY
5:30 – 6:30 – Elmira
WHO: Leslie Danks Burke, Pastor Corey Cooke, Carl Hayden, and Wendy Nichols
WHAT: Rally with supporters
WHERE: IBEW Local 139 Hall, 415 W 2nd Street, Elmira, NY
7:00 – 8:00 PM – Ithaca
WHO: Leslie Danks Burke, Emily Adams, Rachel Lampert, Nia Nunn, and Diane Russell
WHAT: Rally with supporters