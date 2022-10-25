HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet tonight, October 25, for their only scheduled U.S. Senate debate ahead of the critical midterm election where the polls have continued to tighten.

You can watch the live primetime debate starting at 8 p.m in the video player above. James Crummel will provide pre-debate coverage from Washington D.C. starting at 7:30 p.m. The debate and pre-show will be live streaming in this story.

Fetterman and Oz are seeking to replace retiring U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R) in a race that could decide the balance of power in the United States Senate and dictate the future of President Joe Biden’s domestic policy.

Oz, the former television personality, has faced questions since entering the race over his longtime New Jersey residency. Oz has listed his address in Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, and his campaign address in Huntingdon Valley.

Oz attended the University of Pennsylvania where he has a joint MD and MBA from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Wharton Business School. In addition, two of his children were born in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Fetterman must convince voters he is healthy enough to serve after being hospitalized for a stroke in May.

On October 19 Fetterman released a letter from his doctor saying the Lieutenant Governor was fit to serve despite continued auditory processing issues that have led to Fetterman requiring closed captioning for most interviews, as well as Tuesday’s debate.



In this photo provided by campaign staffer Bobby Maggio, Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and Democratic Party candidate for a U.S. Senate John Fetterman fills out his emergency absentee ballot for the Pennsylvania primary election in Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, Pa, on Election Day, Tuesday, May, 17, 2022. Fetterman remained in the hospital after suffering a stroke right before the weekend. (Bobby Maggio via AP)

The debate will be moderated by WHTM abc27 News anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester with questions covering the issues most important to Pennsylvania voters.

Our national political partners at The Hill will provide analysis of the debate. You can read their five things to watch by clicking here. Check TheHill.com following the debate for reaction and key moments.

A September WHTM/Emerson College poll of 1,000 Pennsylvania voters found Fetterman leading Oz 44.6% to 42.6% with a +/-3% margin of error. Third-party candidates received 5% and 7.9% were undecided.

Nine percent of Republicans (twice as much compared to Democrats) said there were undecided. Independents leaned towards Oz at 45.5% and 11.8% were undecided.

The economy is the most important issue for 39% of Pennsylvania voters, followed by threats to democracy (14%), and abortion access (13%), according to the poll

The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites starting at 8 p.m.:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WHTM-TV ABC Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, PA Abc27.com @abc27news WJET-TV ABC Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie WFXP-TV FOX Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie WYTV-DT MNT Youngstown, OH Wytv.com,Wkbn.com @33wytv WBRE-TV NBC Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv WYOU-TV CBS Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv WTAJ-TV CBS Johnstown, Altoona, State College, PA Wtaj.com @wtajtv WPHL-TV MyNetworkTV Philadelphia, PA Phl17.com @phl17 WPXI-TV NBC Pittsburgh, PA Wpxi.com @wpxi

The U.S. Senate Debate will also be streamed on the following websites:

Station Network Market (Counties) Station Website Social WETM-TV NBC Elmira, NY (Tioga) Mytwintiers.com @wetm18news WPIX-TV CW New York, NY (Pike) Pix11.com @pix11news WIVB-TV CBS Buffalo, NY (McKean, Potter) Wivb.com @News4buffalo WDVM-TV IND Washington, D.C. (Fulton) DCnewsnow.com @DCNewsNow

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access to the debate.

