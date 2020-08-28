Local party leaders weighing in on Rep. and Dem. National Conventions

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2020 Democratic and Republican National Conventions come to an end, unlike any other presidential election year.

Much of both conventions were virtual and 18 News spoke to the local Democratic Party Leader Dora Leland and Republican Party Leader Rodney Strange on their thoughts on the unconventional conventions.

“It was difficult there was no audience there was no cheering. I think it helped in a way the democrats because they could do that virtual roll-call and really hit the entire nation.” Dora Leland, Chemung County Democratic Party Leader

“For us republicans, we got to see how a virtual convention is done. You know I give credit to them. They did a good job it was something that they were doing for the first time.” Rodney Strange, Chemung County Republican Party Leader



Both local party leaders had positive notes for convention speakers of opposing parties.

“They had speakers that certainly got their point across to the American voters.” Rodney Strange, Chemung County Republican Party Leader

“On the republicans, I think their speakers were solid. The women speaking for trump saying that he’s a thoughtful and caring boss.” Dora Leland, Chemung County Democratic Party Leader

The national conventions, although virtual, still made their mark here in Chemung County.

“Through this whole week, I’ve probably had over 100 requests for Donald Trump signs. I could tell that people were watching the conventions and getting excited for the campaign because I’ve been generally getting in the past couple of months sign requests several a week but it turned into several a day in the last four days.”

Rodney Strange, Chemung County Republican Party Leader

“As county chair, after the democratic national convention convened, especially after Kamala Harris spoke, I had endless phone calls asking about Biden signs, when we’re going to get them. I think it really stirred people into action.” Dora Leland, Chemung County Democratic Party Leader

However, both committee chairs see the pandemic affecting campaigning abilities due to social distancing guidelines.