National Voters Registration Day: How Twin Tier residents can register locally

(WWTIWETM) — Ahead of this year’s election in November, September 28 is National Voters Registration Day.

Although this year is not a presidential election, residents are encouraged to vote in local and state elections for campaigning officials. To vote in these elections, an individual must be a resident of the state, county, city of the village they desire to vote in for at least 30 days before the election.

Individuals must also be 18 years old, not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction, not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court and not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

Residents have the option to register in person or by mail. To receive a New York State Voter Registration form, individuals can enter their name directly into the NYS Board of Elections mailing database, call 1-800-FOR-VOTE hotline, or download the form online. Once the form is completed, it must be signed and mailed to the county board of elections.

In Pennsylvania, you can call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) for more information.

To mail a form or register in person, residents must go to their local county board of elections or any agency-based voter registration center. Below is a breakdown of where to register to vote in the Twin Tiers.

Chemung County Board of Elections

378 S. Main Street P.O. Box 588

Elmira, New York 14902

Schuyler County Board of Elections

105 Ninth St. Unit 13

Watkins Glen, New York 14891

Steuben County Board of Elections

3 E. Pulteney Sq.

Bath, New York 14810

Tioga County Board of Elections

118 Main Street

Wellsboro, Pennsylvania 16901

Bradford County Board of Elections

6 Court Street, Suite 2

Towanda, Pennsylvania 18848

The 2021 Election will be held on Tuesday, November 2 across the country. Residents have the option to vote on election day or through early voting options at each Board of Elections Office in New York.

Chemung County Early Voting

Saturday, October 23rd 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 24th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, October 25th 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Tuesday, October 26th 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 27th 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 28th 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Friday, October 29th 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday, October 30th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 31st 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Schuyler County Early Voting

Saturday, October 23rd 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 24th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, October 25th 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Tuesday, October 26th 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 27th 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 28th 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Friday, October 29th 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday, October 30th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 31st 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Steuben County Early Voting

Saturday, October 23rd 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 24th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, October 25th 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, October 26th 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 27th 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Thursday, October 28th 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Friday, October 29th 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Saturday, October 30th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 31st 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Those who vote during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day.

To request an absentee ballot, residents must complete and mail in the ballot to the county board of elections no later than 15 days before the election. New York State Absentee Ballot applications can be found here.

Pennsylvania Absentee Ballot applications can be found on the PA Voter Services website.