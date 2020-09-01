New York launches absentee ballot request portal

NEW YORK (WETM) – New York’s absentee ballot portal where voters can directly request an absentee ballot for the upcoming November 3 election is now available to voters, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The Governor acted by Executive Order to allow any voter concerned about risk or exposure to COVID during the ongoing pandemic to request an absentee ballot.

Qualifications to Vote by Absentee Ballot (Deadlines)

Absent from your county or, if a resident of New York City absent from the five boroughs, on Election Day. Unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability (temporary illness includes being unable to appear due to risk of contracting or spreading a communicable disease like COVID-19). Unable to appear because you are the primary care giver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled. A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital. Detained in jail awaiting Grand Jury action or confined in prison after conviction for an offense other than a felony.

When is it due?

You must apply online, postmark, email or fax a completed application or letter request for the General Election Absentee ballot no later than 7 days (October 27, 2020) before the election. You may apply in-person up to the day before the election (November 2, 2020). You may file an application at any time before the deadlines, but ballots will be mailed out beginning on or about September 18, 2020. (PLEASE BE AWARE THAT DESPITE THE ABOVE DEADLINES THE POST OFFICE HAS ADVISED THAT THEY CANNOT GUARANTEE TIMELY DELIVERY OF BALLOTS APPLIED FOR LESS THAN 15 DAYS BEFORE AN ELECTION.)

More information on absentee voting can be found online.

“As the November election approaches we know that many voters feel vulnerable in the midst of this pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said. “In line with the sweeping reforms we have implemented to make it easier for New Yorkers to exercise their right to vote, today we launch the online portal through which every registered voter concerned about COVID-19 can obtain an absentee ballot. Voting is the cornerstone of democracy and we want each and every voter to feel safe and secure in the exercise of voting.”