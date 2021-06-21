New York Primary Election Day: Ballots, polling locations for your local elections

(WETM) – Tuesday, June 22, is Primary Election Day in New York with races across the Southern Tier and the Empire State.

18 News, Your Local Election Headquarters, has all the information you need before you go to the polls.

Below you will find ballots and polling locations for races in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler counties.

Twelve communities in Steuben County will be holding Republican primary elections on June 22.

Only the towns listed below will be holding primaries for the Republican party. No other parties or towns will need to vote.

Steuben County: Legislator District 3 (Bath)

  • Hal Bailey
  • Guy R. Hammond

Addison: Town Supervisor

  • Brandon Conklin
  • Jack E. Thompson

Campbell: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • John R. Tschantre
  • Terry E. Wheat
  • Michael D. Austin

Cohocton: Town Supervisor

  • Cheryl Deusenbery
  • Judith Hall

Fremont: Town Councilman

  • Seth Hilton
  • Berton W. Candee
  • Dean Kiefer
  • Cindy Smith

Howard: Town Supervisor

  • Donald F. Evia
  • Eric D. Hosmer

Howard: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Edward C. Frey
  • Lowell Smith
  • Richard Stewart

Jasper: Town Clerk

  • Sheila J. Leach
  • Eileen L. Heckman

Rathbone: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Mary Catherine Cole
  • Stan Oliver
  • Lori A. Lewis
  • Roderick Doc Brutsman

Troupsburg: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Kenneth A. LeCrone, Jr.
  • Christopher Jordan
  • Abram N. Weeks

Tuscarora: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Richard J. Allen
  • Leonard C. Causer, Jr.
  • Robert S. Peoples

Wayne: Town Supervisor

  • Thomas A. Dunbar
  • William Mahr

Wayne: Town Council (vote for 2)

  • E. David Bauer
  • Julie Haar
  • Michael H. Haff
  • John J. Walton

Wayne: Superintendent of Highways

  • Douglas E. Howard
  • Gary E. Perz

Wheeler: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Chris Chapman
  • Rhodes Evarts
  • Douglas W. Lewis

Steuben County Polling Locations

Below are the polling locations for the towns holding primary elections this year as listed by the Steuben County Board of Elections.

The Steuben County Board of Elections can be reached at 607-664-2260.

Chemung County Primary Election Voter Guide: Candidates & Polling Locations

Four towns in Chemung County will be holding Republican primary elections on June 22.

According to the county’s public information officer, Republican primaries will be held in Ashland, Chemung, Southport, and Veteran. A Conservative Party primary will also be held in Southport.

Republican Primaries

Town of Ashland: Supervisor

  • Vern Robinson
  • Raymond Hodge

Town of Chemung: Superintendent of Highways

  • Chris Doane
  • Gene Purvis

Town of Veteran: Supervisor

  • Dave Lewis
  • Jeremy Radford

Town of Veteran: Council Member

  • William Winkky
  • Francis Henke
  • Antonio DeMichele

Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)

  • John O’Connor
  • Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal
  • Glenn Gunderman
  • Dan Willams

Conservative Party Primary

Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)

  • John O’Connor
  • Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal
  • Glenn Gunderman

Chemung County Polling Locations

Below are the polling locations for the towns holding primary elections this year as listed by the Chemung County Board of Elections.

1ST LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN C. PASTRICK, JR. (REP)
01-02         Veteran           Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864
01-03         Veteran           Sullivanville Methodist Church, 69 Old Sullivanville Rd., Hhds, NY 14845
01-04         Veteran           Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864

12TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – WILLIAM MCCARTHY (DEM)
12-07           Southport      Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904

13TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – SCOTT DRAKE (REP)
13-06            Southport      Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

14TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MICHAEL SMITH (REP)
14-01           Southport        Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
14-02           Southport        Senior Citizens Ctr., Chapel Park, 83 Personius Rd., Pine City, NY 14871
14-03           Southport        Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904
14-04           Southport        Pine City School, 1551 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City, NY 14871
14-05           Southport        Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871
14-06           Southport        Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871

15TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – RODNEY J. STRANGE (REP)
15-01          Ashland           Ashland Town Hall, 3663 Sixth Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894
15-02          Southport         Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-03          Southport         Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-04          Southport         Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-05          Southport         Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

The Chemung County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 737-5475 or (607) 737-2441, as well as via email at votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov.

Schuyler County Primary Election Voter Guide: Candidates & Polling Locations

Residents of Schuyler County will head to the polls on June 22 to vote in the Republican primary for Schuyler County Sheriff. In addition to the Sheriff race, the Town of Orange is holding three Republican primaries.

Schuyler County Sheriff

  • Kevin Rumsey
  • Breck Spaulding

Town of Orange: Supervisor

  • Norma Burris
  • Joanne Randall

Town of Orange: Highway Superintendent

  • Jason Forcier
  • John Rappleye
  • Cody Morehouse
  • Clinton Webster

Town of Orange: Council Member

  • Misty Simms
  • Richard Hendrick

Voting hours on June 22 in Schuyler County are 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the following locations.

The Schuyler County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 535-8195, as well as via email at Elections@co.schuyler.ny.us.

Early voting has ended in all three counties, a those who voted during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day, June 22, 2021.

18 News will have full coverage of the New York Primary Election on June 22 on-air and online at MyTwinTiers.com on our Your Local Election Headquarters page.

