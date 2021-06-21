New York Primary Election Day: Ballots, polling locations for your local elections

(WETM) – Tuesday, June 22, is Primary Election Day in New York with races across the Southern Tier and the Empire State.

18 News, Your Local Election Headquarters, has all the information you need before you go to the polls.

Meet the candidates in the Schuyler County Sheriff race

Below you will find ballots and polling locations for races in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler counties.

Twelve communities in Steuben County will be holding Republican primary elections on June 22.

Only the towns listed below will be holding primaries for the Republican party. No other parties or towns will need to vote.

Steuben County: Legislator District 3 (Bath)

Hal Bailey

Guy R. Hammond

Addison: Town Supervisor

Brandon Conklin

Jack E. Thompson

Campbell: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

John R. Tschantre

Terry E. Wheat

Michael D. Austin

Cohocton: Town Supervisor

Cheryl Deusenbery

Judith Hall

Fremont: Town Councilman

Seth Hilton

Berton W. Candee

Dean Kiefer

Cindy Smith

Howard: Town Supervisor

Donald F. Evia

Eric D. Hosmer

Howard: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

Edward C. Frey

Lowell Smith

Richard Stewart

Jasper: Town Clerk

Sheila J. Leach

Eileen L. Heckman

Rathbone: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

Mary Catherine Cole

Stan Oliver

Lori A. Lewis

Roderick Doc Brutsman

Troupsburg: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

Kenneth A. LeCrone, Jr.

Christopher Jordan

Abram N. Weeks

Tuscarora: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

Richard J. Allen

Leonard C. Causer, Jr.

Robert S. Peoples

Wayne: Town Supervisor

Thomas A. Dunbar

William Mahr

Wayne: Town Council (vote for 2)

E. David Bauer

Julie Haar

Michael H. Haff

John J. Walton

Wayne: Superintendent of Highways

Douglas E. Howard

Gary E. Perz

Wheeler: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

Chris Chapman

Rhodes Evarts

Douglas W. Lewis

Steuben County Polling Locations

Below are the polling locations for the towns holding primary elections this year as listed by the Steuben County Board of Elections.

The Steuben County Board of Elections can be reached at 607-664-2260.

Four towns in Chemung County will be holding Republican primary elections on June 22.

According to the county’s public information officer, Republican primaries will be held in Ashland, Chemung, Southport, and Veteran. A Conservative Party primary will also be held in Southport.

Republican Primaries

Town of Ashland: Supervisor

Vern Robinson

Raymond Hodge

Town of Chemung: Superintendent of Highways

Chris Doane

Gene Purvis

Town of Veteran: Supervisor

Dave Lewis

Jeremy Radford

Town of Veteran: Council Member

William Winkky

Francis Henke

Antonio DeMichele

Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)

John O’Connor

Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal

Glenn Gunderman

Dan Willams

Conservative Party Primary

Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)

John O’Connor

Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal

Glenn Gunderman

Chemung County Polling Locations

Below are the polling locations for the towns holding primary elections this year as listed by the Chemung County Board of Elections.

1ST LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN C. PASTRICK, JR. (REP)

01-02 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864

01-03 Veteran Sullivanville Methodist Church, 69 Old Sullivanville Rd., Hhds, NY 14845

01-04 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864

12TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – WILLIAM MCCARTHY (DEM)

12-07 Southport Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904

13TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – SCOTT DRAKE (REP)

13-06 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

14TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MICHAEL SMITH (REP)

14-01 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

14-02 Southport Senior Citizens Ctr., Chapel Park, 83 Personius Rd., Pine City, NY 14871

14-03 Southport Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904

14-04 Southport Pine City School, 1551 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City, NY 14871

14-05 Southport Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871

14-06 Southport Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871



15TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – RODNEY J. STRANGE (REP)

15-01 Ashland Ashland Town Hall, 3663 Sixth Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894

15-02 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

15-03 Southport Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904

15-04 Southport Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904

15-05 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

The Chemung County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 737-5475 or (607) 737-2441, as well as via email at votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov.

Residents of Schuyler County will head to the polls on June 22 to vote in the Republican primary for Schuyler County Sheriff. In addition to the Sheriff race, the Town of Orange is holding three Republican primaries.

Schuyler County Sheriff

Kevin Rumsey

Breck Spaulding

Town of Orange: Supervisor

Norma Burris

Joanne Randall

Town of Orange: Highway Superintendent

Jason Forcier

John Rappleye

Cody Morehouse

Clinton Webster

Town of Orange: Council Member

Misty Simms

Richard Hendrick

Voting hours on June 22 in Schuyler County are 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the following locations.

The Schuyler County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 535-8195, as well as via email at Elections@co.schuyler.ny.us.

Early voting has ended in all three counties, a those who voted during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day, June 22, 2021.

Early Voting for New York Primary Ends Sunday

18 News will have full coverage of the New York Primary Election on June 22 on-air and online at MyTwinTiers.com on our Your Local Election Headquarters page.