New York Primary Election Day: Ballots, polling locations for your local elections

(WETM) – Tuesday, June 22, is Primary Election Day in New York with races across the Southern Tier and the Empire State.
18 News has all the information you need before you go to the polls.
Below you will find ballots and polling locations for races in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler counties.
Steuben County Primary Election Voter Guide: Candidates & Polling Locations
Twelve communities in Steuben County will be holding Republican primary elections on June 22.
Only the towns listed below will be holding primaries for the Republican party. No other parties or towns will need to vote.
Steuben County: Legislator District 3 (Bath)
- Hal Bailey
- Guy R. Hammond
Addison: Town Supervisor
- Brandon Conklin
- Jack E. Thompson
Campbell: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- John R. Tschantre
- Terry E. Wheat
- Michael D. Austin
Cohocton: Town Supervisor
- Cheryl Deusenbery
- Judith Hall
Fremont: Town Councilman
- Seth Hilton
- Berton W. Candee
- Dean Kiefer
- Cindy Smith
Howard: Town Supervisor
- Donald F. Evia
- Eric D. Hosmer
Howard: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Edward C. Frey
- Lowell Smith
- Richard Stewart
Jasper: Town Clerk
- Sheila J. Leach
- Eileen L. Heckman
Rathbone: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Mary Catherine Cole
- Stan Oliver
- Lori A. Lewis
- Roderick Doc Brutsman
Troupsburg: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Kenneth A. LeCrone, Jr.
- Christopher Jordan
- Abram N. Weeks
Tuscarora: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Richard J. Allen
- Leonard C. Causer, Jr.
- Robert S. Peoples
Wayne: Town Supervisor
- Thomas A. Dunbar
- William Mahr
Wayne: Town Council (vote for 2)
- E. David Bauer
- Julie Haar
- Michael H. Haff
- John J. Walton
Wayne: Superintendent of Highways
- Douglas E. Howard
- Gary E. Perz
Wheeler: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Chris Chapman
- Rhodes Evarts
- Douglas W. Lewis
Steuben County Polling Locations
Below are the polling locations for the towns holding primary elections this year as listed by the Steuben County Board of Elections.
The Steuben County Board of Elections can be reached at 607-664-2260.
Chemung County Primary Election Voter Guide: Candidates & Polling Locations
Four towns in Chemung County will be holding Republican primary elections on June 22.
According to the county’s public information officer, Republican primaries will be held in Ashland, Chemung, Southport, and Veteran. A Conservative Party primary will also be held in Southport.
Republican Primaries
Town of Ashland: Supervisor
- Vern Robinson
- Raymond Hodge
Town of Chemung: Superintendent of Highways
- Chris Doane
- Gene Purvis
Town of Veteran: Supervisor
- Dave Lewis
- Jeremy Radford
Town of Veteran: Council Member
- William Winkky
- Francis Henke
- Antonio DeMichele
Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)
- John O’Connor
- Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal
- Glenn Gunderman
- Dan Willams
Conservative Party Primary
Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)
- John O’Connor
- Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal
- Glenn Gunderman
Chemung County Polling Locations
Below are the polling locations for the towns holding primary elections this year as listed by the Chemung County Board of Elections.
1ST LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN C. PASTRICK, JR. (REP)
01-02 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864
01-03 Veteran Sullivanville Methodist Church, 69 Old Sullivanville Rd., Hhds, NY 14845
01-04 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864
12TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – WILLIAM MCCARTHY (DEM)
12-07 Southport Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904
13TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – SCOTT DRAKE (REP)
13-06 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
14TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MICHAEL SMITH (REP)
14-01 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
14-02 Southport Senior Citizens Ctr., Chapel Park, 83 Personius Rd., Pine City, NY 14871
14-03 Southport Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904
14-04 Southport Pine City School, 1551 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City, NY 14871
14-05 Southport Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871
14-06 Southport Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871
15TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – RODNEY J. STRANGE (REP)
15-01 Ashland Ashland Town Hall, 3663 Sixth Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894
15-02 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-03 Southport Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-04 Southport Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-05 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
The Chemung County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 737-5475 or (607) 737-2441, as well as via email at votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov.
Schuyler County Primary Election Voter Guide: Candidates & Polling Locations
Residents of Schuyler County will head to the polls on June 22 to vote in the Republican primary for Schuyler County Sheriff. In addition to the Sheriff race, the Town of Orange is holding three Republican primaries.
Schuyler County Sheriff
- Kevin Rumsey
- Breck Spaulding
Town of Orange: Supervisor
- Norma Burris
- Joanne Randall
Town of Orange: Highway Superintendent
- Jason Forcier
- John Rappleye
- Cody Morehouse
- Clinton Webster
Town of Orange: Council Member
- Misty Simms
- Richard Hendrick
Voting hours on June 22 in Schuyler County are 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the following locations.
The Schuyler County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 535-8195, as well as via email at Elections@co.schuyler.ny.us.
Early voting has ended in all three counties, a those who voted during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day, June 22, 2021.
