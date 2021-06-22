New York Primary Election Results: Chemung, Steuben, & Schuyler County

(WETM) – Polling locations across New York State have closed and results are coming for New York’s Primary Election.

Below you will find the results for races in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler counties as they become available. Winners will be highlighted in bold.

Steuben County Primary Election Results

Twelve communities in Steuben County held Republican primary elections on June 22.

Steuben County: Legislator District 3 (Bath)

Hal Bailey

Guy R. Hammond

Addison: Town Supervisor

Brandon Conklin

Jack E. Thompson

Campbell: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

John R. Tschantre

Terry E. Wheat

Michael D. Austin

Cohocton: Town Supervisor

Cheryl Deusenbery

Judith Hall

Fremont: Town Councilman

Seth Hilton

Berton W. Candee

Dean Kiefer

Cindy Smith

Howard: Town Supervisor

Donald F. Evia

Eric D. Hosmer

Howard: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

Edward C. Frey

Lowell Smith

Richard Stewart

Jasper: Town Clerk

Sheila J. Leach

Eileen L. Heckman

Rathbone: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

Mary Catherine Cole

Stan Oliver

Lori A. Lewis

Roderick Doc Brutsman

Troupsburg: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

Kenneth A. LeCrone, Jr.

Christopher Jordan

Abram N. Weeks

Tuscarora: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

Richard J. Allen

Leonard C. Causer, Jr.

Robert S. Peoples

Wayne: Town Supervisor

Thomas A. Dunbar

William Mahr

Wayne: Town Council (vote for 2)

E. David Bauer

Julie Haar

Michael H. Haff

John J. Walton

Wayne: Superintendent of Highways

Douglas E. Howard

Gary E. Perz

Wheeler: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

Chris Chapman

Rhodes Evarts

Douglas W. Lewis

The Steuben County Board of Elections can be reached at 607-664-2260.

Chemung County Primary Election Results

Four towns in Chemung County held Republican primary elections and one town held a Conservative Party primary on June 22.

Republican Primaries

Town of Ashland: Supervisor

Vern Robinson

Raymond Hodge

Town of Chemung: Superintendent of Highways

Chris Doane

Gene Purvis

Town of Veteran: Supervisor

Dave Lewis

Jeremy Radford

Town of Veteran: Council Member

William Winkky

Francis Henke

Antonio DeMichele

Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)

John O’Connor

Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal

Glenn Gunderman

Dan Willams

Conservative Party Primary

Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)

John O’Connor

Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal

Glenn Gunderman

The Chemung County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 737-5475 or (607) 737-2441, as well as via email at votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov.

Schuyler County Primary Election Results

Residents of Schuyler County went to the polls on June 22 to vote in the Republican primary for Schuyler County Sheriff.

In addition to the Sheriff race, the Town of Orange held three Republican primaries.

Schuyler County Sheriff

Kevin Rumsey

Breck Spaulding

Town of Orange: Supervisor

Norma Burris

Joanne Randall

Town of Orange: Highway Superintendent

Jason Forcier

John Rappleye

Cody Morehouse

Clinton Webster

Town of Orange: Council Member

Misty Simms

Richard Hendrick

The Schuyler County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 535-8195, as well as via email at Elections@co.schuyler.ny.us.