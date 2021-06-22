New York Primary Election Results: Chemung, Steuben, & Schuyler County

(WETM) – Polling locations across New York State have closed and results are coming for New York’s Primary Election.
Below you will find the results for races in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler counties as they become available. Winners will be highlighted in bold.
Steuben County Primary Election Results
Twelve communities in Steuben County held Republican primary elections on June 22.
Steuben County: Legislator District 3 (Bath)
- Hal Bailey
- Guy R. Hammond
Addison: Town Supervisor
- Brandon Conklin
- Jack E. Thompson
Campbell: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- John R. Tschantre
- Terry E. Wheat
- Michael D. Austin
Cohocton: Town Supervisor
- Cheryl Deusenbery
- Judith Hall
Fremont: Town Councilman
- Seth Hilton
- Berton W. Candee
- Dean Kiefer
- Cindy Smith
Howard: Town Supervisor
- Donald F. Evia
- Eric D. Hosmer
Howard: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Edward C. Frey
- Lowell Smith
- Richard Stewart
Jasper: Town Clerk
- Sheila J. Leach
- Eileen L. Heckman
Rathbone: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Mary Catherine Cole
- Stan Oliver
- Lori A. Lewis
- Roderick Doc Brutsman
Troupsburg: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Kenneth A. LeCrone, Jr.
- Christopher Jordan
- Abram N. Weeks
Tuscarora: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Richard J. Allen
- Leonard C. Causer, Jr.
- Robert S. Peoples
Wayne: Town Supervisor
- Thomas A. Dunbar
- William Mahr
Wayne: Town Council (vote for 2)
- E. David Bauer
- Julie Haar
- Michael H. Haff
- John J. Walton
Wayne: Superintendent of Highways
- Douglas E. Howard
- Gary E. Perz
Wheeler: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Chris Chapman
- Rhodes Evarts
- Douglas W. Lewis
The Steuben County Board of Elections can be reached at 607-664-2260.
Chemung County Primary Election Results
Four towns in Chemung County held Republican primary elections and one town held a Conservative Party primary on June 22.
Republican Primaries
Town of Ashland: Supervisor
- Vern Robinson
- Raymond Hodge
Town of Chemung: Superintendent of Highways
- Chris Doane
- Gene Purvis
Town of Veteran: Supervisor
- Dave Lewis
- Jeremy Radford
Town of Veteran: Council Member
- William Winkky
- Francis Henke
- Antonio DeMichele
Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)
- John O’Connor
- Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal
- Glenn Gunderman
- Dan Willams
New York Primary Election Day: Ballots, polling locations for your local elections
Conservative Party Primary
Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)
- John O’Connor
- Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal
- Glenn Gunderman
The Chemung County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 737-5475 or (607) 737-2441, as well as via email at votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov.
Schuyler County Primary Election Results
Residents of Schuyler County went to the polls on June 22 to vote in the Republican primary for Schuyler County Sheriff.
Meet the candidates in the Schuyler County Sheriff race
In addition to the Sheriff race, the Town of Orange held three Republican primaries.
Schuyler County Sheriff
- Kevin Rumsey
- Breck Spaulding
Town of Orange: Supervisor
- Norma Burris
- Joanne Randall
Town of Orange: Highway Superintendent
- Jason Forcier
- John Rappleye
- Cody Morehouse
- Clinton Webster
Town of Orange: Council Member
- Misty Simms
- Richard Hendrick
The Schuyler County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 535-8195, as well as via email at Elections@co.schuyler.ny.us.