Rochester Area

Buffalo Area

New York City

Long Island

Central New York

Watertown Area

Binghamton Area

Elmira Area

All New York Races

Capital Region

Lower Hudson Valley

Plattsburgh Area

Utica Area

New York Primary Election Results: Chemung, Steuben, & Schuyler County

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Polling locations across New York State have closed and results are coming for New York’s Primary Election.

Below you will find the results for races in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler counties as they become available. Winners will be highlighted in bold.

Steuben County Primary Election Results

Twelve communities in Steuben County held Republican primary elections on June 22.

Steuben County: Legislator District 3 (Bath)

  • Hal Bailey
  • Guy R. Hammond

Addison: Town Supervisor

  • Brandon Conklin
  • Jack E. Thompson

Campbell: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • John R. Tschantre
  • Terry E. Wheat
  • Michael D. Austin

Cohocton: Town Supervisor

  • Cheryl Deusenbery
  • Judith Hall

Fremont: Town Councilman

  • Seth Hilton
  • Berton W. Candee
  • Dean Kiefer
  • Cindy Smith

Howard: Town Supervisor

  • Donald F. Evia
  • Eric D. Hosmer

Howard: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Edward C. Frey
  • Lowell Smith
  • Richard Stewart

Jasper: Town Clerk

  • Sheila J. Leach
  • Eileen L. Heckman

Rathbone: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Mary Catherine Cole
  • Stan Oliver
  • Lori A. Lewis
  • Roderick Doc Brutsman

Troupsburg: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Kenneth A. LeCrone, Jr.
  • Christopher Jordan
  • Abram N. Weeks

Tuscarora: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Richard J. Allen
  • Leonard C. Causer, Jr.
  • Robert S. Peoples

Wayne: Town Supervisor

  • Thomas A. Dunbar
  • William Mahr

Wayne: Town Council (vote for 2)

  • E. David Bauer
  • Julie Haar
  • Michael H. Haff
  • John J. Walton

Wayne: Superintendent of Highways

  • Douglas E. Howard
  • Gary E. Perz

Wheeler: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Chris Chapman
  • Rhodes Evarts
  • Douglas W. Lewis

The Steuben County Board of Elections can be reached at 607-664-2260.

Chemung County Primary Election Results

Four towns in Chemung County held Republican primary elections and one town held a Conservative Party primary on June 22.

Republican Primaries

Town of Ashland: Supervisor

  • Vern Robinson
  • Raymond Hodge

Town of Chemung: Superintendent of Highways

  • Chris Doane
  • Gene Purvis

Town of Veteran: Supervisor

  • Dave Lewis
  • Jeremy Radford

Town of Veteran: Council Member

  • William Winkky
  • Francis Henke
  • Antonio DeMichele

Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)

  • John O’Connor
  • Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal
  • Glenn Gunderman
  • Dan Willams

New York Primary Election Day: Ballots, polling locations for your local elections

Conservative Party Primary

Town of Southport: Council Member (Vote for 2)

  • John O’Connor
  • Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal
  • Glenn Gunderman

The Chemung County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 737-5475 or (607) 737-2441, as well as via email at votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov.

Schuyler County Primary Election Results

Residents of Schuyler County went to the polls on June 22 to vote in the Republican primary for Schuyler County Sheriff.

Meet the candidates in the Schuyler County Sheriff race

In addition to the Sheriff race, the Town of Orange held three Republican primaries.

Schuyler County Sheriff

  • Kevin Rumsey
  • Breck Spaulding

Town of Orange: Supervisor

  • Norma Burris
  • Joanne Randall

Town of Orange: Highway Superintendent

  • Jason Forcier
  • John Rappleye
  • Cody Morehouse
  • Clinton Webster

Town of Orange: Council Member

  • Misty Simms
  • Richard Hendrick

The Schuyler County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 535-8195, as well as via email at Elections@co.schuyler.ny.us.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters Polling Locations

Trending Now