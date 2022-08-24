(WETM) – Voters across the Southern Tier took to the polls Tuesday night to vote in two elections for New York’s 23rd Congressional District.

Republican Joe Sempolinski was declared the winner of the Special Election to finish the rest of former Congressman Tom Reed’s term. Sempolinski was up against Democratic candidate Max Della Pia.

According to the New York State Board of Elections, Sempolinski received a total of 38,749 votes while Della Pia received 34,001 votes.

The counties that voted in the election were from the current district map. The redrawn map that takes effect in 2023 will not include Tompkins County.

Della Pia received almost a third (11,287) of his total votes from Tompkins County.

With all 430 districts in NY-23 reporting, here’s a breakdown of which candidate won in each NY-23 county and by how many votes, according to the NYS Board of Elections:

Allegany County – Joe Sempolinski took the county by 2,442 votes

Cattaraugus – Joe Sempolinski took the county by 2,540 votes

Chautaugua – Joe Sempolinski took the county by 2,626 votes

Chemung – Joe Sempolinski took the county by 1,414 votes

Ontario (part of the county) – Joe Sempolinski took the county by 584 votes

Schuyler – Joe Sempolinski took the county by 162 votes

Seneca – Joe Sempolinski took the county by 399 votes

Steuben – Joe Sempolinski took the county by 3,444 votes

Tioga (part of the county)– Joe Sempolinski took the county by 145 votes

Tompkins – Max Della Pia took the county by 9,336 votes

Yates – Joe Sempolinski took the county by 328 votes

In the general primary election for NY-23, also on August 23, Republican Nick Langworthy beat his opponent Carl Paladino.

In a statement on the results, Paladino said “We are seeing a number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties that we will be looking in the coming days. We want every single legal vote to count.”